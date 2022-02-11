Potential Opportunity Worth USD 18 Bn Opening Up in Off-Highway Vehicles - Exclusive Research Published by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Disruption – Potential opportunity worth USD 18 Bn is expected to open up in Off-Highway Vehicles, owing to electrification which is expected to be the next big trend. The global electric off-highway vehicle market is projected to reach USD 14-18 Bn by 2025, owing to the development of long-range and fast charging battery technology and rising demand for low noise and emission-free construction machines in residential areas.

There is ~USD 14 -18 Bn potential within electric off-highway vehicles, more than half of which is contributed by electric construction equipment.

-18 Bn potential within electric off-highway vehicles, more than half of which is contributed by electric construction equipment. Though Li-Ion batteries are dominating the e-OHV segment, the solid-state batteries are the next potential technology worth $300 Mn post 2023.

post 2023. Government initiatives is a key factor contributing to the adoption of electric off-highway vehicles at municipal corporation level (city use).

What are the disruptions in our clients' businesses? How can we support them for our own growth?

What are the key unmet needs of customers? Who are the key stakeholders in different settings? Do vendor selection criteria differ by settings? Which new product features should be added to the existing products?

Which applications areas should we focus on? Should it be mining, construction, agriculture or any other?

Which regions should we place our bets on? Should we continue with developed countries or do developing countries offer more growth opportunities?

For M&A, which are the right targets for us? Should we target battery development companies or consumables companies? Should we enter new markets directly or through partners?

How can we differentiate from top players? What is their right-to-win vs ours?

What would be the tipping point where electric off-highway vehicles would cross the sale of ICE vehicles?

What should OEMs develop and build considering growing EOHV penetration? How are the competitors dealing with this trend?

How are OEMs dealing with limited driving range and high charging time of EOHV?

Which would be the applications and regional/country level EOHV markets to target first?

What is the potential of EOHV with long cord in urban construction and underground mining?

How should battery manufacturers deal with varying battery performance in harsh working environments?

Which are the potential battery types to outperform Li-Ion batteries in near future?

How recent and upcoming emission regulations in OHV sector will boost the market for emission aftertreatment devices?

How would be the future of automation in underground mining?

How would electric car battery development boost the electric OHV developments?

What opportunities are there for hybrid and electric powertrain manufacturers in off-highway vehicle industry in next five years?

Therefore, MarketsandMarkets™ research and analysis focuses on high growth and niche markets, such as construction equipment telematics mining equipment telematics, electric bus, electric off-highway vehicle, and related markets, which will become ~80% of the revenues of the off-highway vehicle ecosystem in the next 5-10 years.

