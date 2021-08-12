Potential ordinance threatens the future of Safe Pet Sales in Renton

We created Puppyland to be the best resource in the puppy world. Our top priorities are puppies overall quality of life.

We created Puppyland to be the best resource in the puppy world. Our top priorities are puppy health and the loving care they receive at every point on their journey, from their time with breeders, to our store, and finally to a new home and family.

Unfortunately, we may not be able to continue to offer these crucial services. The passage of Washington State House Bill 1424 bans stores from selling dogs unless they were in business before the passage of the bill.

Meanwhile, the City of Renton is considering an ordinance that would potentially shutter Puppyland.

While sometimes well-intended, bans do little to stop the dangerous importation of pets, and often lead to more animal harm and less transparency. For example, although the CDC hopes to protect public welfare by banning dogs from 113 countries because of potential rabies risk, the tragic consequence is that millions of animals will be destroyed or transported to the U.S illegally.

"These ordinances do little more than create a black market for illegal puppy sales," says Albert Sardinas, of FMS Global Strategies, a retail pet sales advocate.

Conversely, breeders that sell to puppy stores are subject to more oversight and regulation than other breeders, shelters, or rescues. As such, we are working with the city council on a solution that will allow Puppyland to continue to pair families with healthy puppies from transparent backgrounds. We take pride in diligently checking inspection reports and visiting breeders in person to ensure animal welfare.

Further, our puppies are sold with a current health certificate signed by a licensed veterinarian, and they have a 15-day viral guarantee along with a 10-year, hereditary/congenital warranty.

It is our mission to ensure that puppies go to good homes and that new puppy parents get peace of mind when welcoming a new family member. We hope to continue serving the community in this way for years to come.

