Potomac Edison ENERGY STAR New Homes Program¹…….Builder Partner of the Year!

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchard Development Corporation is pleased to announce that they received the Builder of the Year Award from Potomac Edison ENERGY STAR New Homes for their new apartment community, Orchard Park at Ballenger Run, in Frederick, Maryland. Potomac Edison, along with the other electric utilities in Maryland, select award winners based on their contributions to the program, ranging from total energy savings to other notable impacts, including work with limited income housing. Orchard Park at Ballenger Run was the only limited income multifamily project in the Potomac Edison service area to achieve ENERGY STAR certification in 2019.

The project, consisting of 210 rental apartment homes, saved 324 MWh of energy which accounted for 19% of Potomac Edison's annual energy savings goal. For these savings, Potomac Edison contributed $83,600 in incentives to the project.

Scott Armiger, President of Orchard Development Corporation, said, "Frederick is a growing area that is convenient to both Washington DC and Baltimore. We saw a need for high quality, energy efficient apartment homes with luxury amenities at affordable prices."

Orchard Development Corporation's success in developing the Orchard Park at Ballenger Run community was only possible with the teamwork of their financial and development partners, including AGM Financial, the Stratford Capital Group, the Maryland Department of Housing & Community Development, Frederick County Executive Jan H. Gardner, the Frederick County Department of Housing and Community Development, DW Taylor Associates, Inc. (Architect), Pando Alliance, LLC (Energy Consultant) and Morgan Keller (General Contractor).

About Orchard Development Corporation: Since 1979, Orchard Development has developed land for nearly 7,000 residential units, initially specializing in planned communities and garden apartments. In recent years we have concentrated on adaptive re-use, in-fill and revitalization development. The breadth of Orchard Development's work extends from affordable senior communities to market rate luxury rental apartments, and mixed income workforce housing with conventional financing, LIHTC, historic tax credit and state and local loans and bonds. Additionally, with our sister company Armiger Management, Orchard Development provides management services to each of our properties.

¹The Potomac Edison ENERGY STAR® for New Homes Program supports the residential new construction industry in building increasingly energy efficient homes and units in eligible multifamily low-rise buildings within the Potomac Edison service territory. To achieve this goal, the Program offers technical and sales/marketing training and support as well as the following incentives to homebuilders for homes and units that meet and exceed the Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR® Certified Homes requirements.

