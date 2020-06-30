Potomack Co. Launches New-Generation Auctions Run by Young Adults Derailed by Pandemic

In the midst of a pandemic, Phoenix Mill was created by The Potomack Company to provide a team of young adults, with plans derailed, an opportunity to give objects new life in new homes, discourage throwaway culture, and give back. With that in mind, Phoenix Mill seeks to reduce the overwhelming volume of high-quality goods of all kinds that end up in landfills each year. Recently produced home furnishings and fashion tend to be made of cheaper and more environmentally harmful materials with short lifespans. Phoenix Mill hopes to show the importance of investing in quality items made to last. Phoenix Mill feels strongly about its mission to give back and will continue Potomack's support for the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund.

The young talent behind Phoenix Mill is excited to encourage a more environmentally sustainable way to shop at a good price point. Buying through auction is an easy and fun way to enhance your home and lifestyle whether you are part of the new generation of buyers or a seasoned collector.

Phoenix Mill has four upcoming online sales. The first will consist of property from the iconic Corby Mansion located in Chevy Chase, Maryland. Built-in 1893, the Corby Mansion estate has hosted some of America's most influential families and individuals including the Rockefellers, Vanderbilts, and 20 U.S. Presidents throughout the years. The current Louis XVI style interior furnishings from Corby Mansion carry on the inspiration of a home that has hosted many lavish nights of grand entertaining. The second sale will be the Palm Beach Estates and Garden Sale, a relaxed lifestyle and garden auction featuring casual living furniture and garden decorations from two Palm Beach estates. This sale will bring the ambiance of sunny locations and summer memories to your home.

The last of the four upcoming auctions will be held in late July. The first is Design & Designer: Interiors and Fashion featuring Louis Vuitton trunks, hand-selected interior furnishings, designer clothing, and vintage jewelry. The final sale is Swinging From Chandeliers highlighting chandeliers to complement any room and Phoenix Mill is still accepting consignments for these sales.

