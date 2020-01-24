Potoo Financial's Retail Insights Data now available as part of an Alternative Data catalog through Bloomberg

NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Potoo Financial, a leader in online marketplace alternative data, announced today that it is partnering with Bloomberg to provide consumer data to the financial services industry through Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point.

Potoo Financial, a division of Potoo Solutions, provides detailed and actionable data focused on e-commerce performance. With Potoo Financial data now available to Bloomberg Data License clients, financial firms can access granular insights into online performance.

Online retail marketplaces like Amazon, eBay and Walmart are the fastest growing players in the e-commerce landscape. However, with third-party sellers dominating sales through these platforms, manufacturers and financial institutions have little visibility into company performance.

Potoo Financial offers datasets that include but are not limited to, information related to third- party sales, inventory, price trends and category growth and decline that can be applied to stock analysis for higher returns.

Launched in September 2018, Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point is a web-based platform that allows Bloomberg Data License clients to discover and acquire reference, pricing, regulatory, historical and now alternative datasets.

About Potoo Solutions

Potoo Solutions delivers actionable analytics to leading brands and manufacturers that sell in online marketplaces. Our proprietary technology and processes allow clients to track and manage millions of different items across all product categories, offering brand protection, data insights and catalog management.

With the rapid growth of online marketplaces like Amazon, eBay and others, brands face challenges including price instability, product inconsistency, unauthorized foreign goods, expired and stolen items, and counterfeits have become rampant. These can harm consumer trust, brand consistency, and a brand's bottom line. By providing in-depth data through our unique technology and systems, Potoo solutions enable brands to take back control.

Founded in 2014, Potoo Solutions is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut. Our 500 brand partners include eight of the top 10 largest companies represented in Amazon's marketplace. Potoo has been named to the Marcum TechTop40 for Connecticut and the 2019 Inc. 5000 (#122). Learn more at www.potoosolutions.com.

Media Contact:

Dorian Melkonian

Phone: 1-203-536-3532

Email: dorian.melkonian@potoosolutions.com

Related Images

potoo.png

Potoo

Potoo - Online Marketplace Insights

SOURCE Potoo Solutions

Related Links

https://potoosolutions.com

