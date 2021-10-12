Potrero Medical Names Chief Strategic Officer--Rebecca Lin

"As we prepare the company for the next phase of growth and development, we will leverage Rebecca's experience at both large corporations and startups to amplify our growth and maturity curve," said Joe Urban, Chief Executive Officer. "Her diverse experience in both US and International markets brings a unique blend of business insights and technical expertise that allows her to communicate with a variety of audiences and establish key partnerships that scale the business."

"I am excited to accelerate the paradigm shift to optimize patient care and prepare Potrero for our next milestone."

"The Accuryn system has been so disruptive to the current standard of care in monitoring key vital signs in acute patients," said Lin. "With our proven commercial success, I am excited to implement strategies that accelerate the paradigm shift to optimize patient care and prepare Potrero to achieve the next milestone."

As the senior vice president and sales and marketing at Potrero Medical, Ms. Lin built and led the commercial organization that developed go-to-market strategies for the Accuryn Monitoring System. Before joining Potrero in 2016, she was the Vice President of Business Development at Theranova, LLC and lead business success for C. R. Bard, now owned by Becton Dickinson, in both Shanghai as well as the United States. Lin received Master of Management Degree from Stanford Business School and is a guest lecturer at the University of California San Francisco and Berkley.

