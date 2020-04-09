Potts Law Firm Seeks Justice For Mother Of Son Killed By Drunk Driver

HOUSTON, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 7, 2020, Potts Law Firm, LLP filed a lawsuit in the District Court of Fort Bend County, Texas against the driver of a pickup truck who killed a man early morning on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

The driver, who was suspected to be drunk and going anywhere from 90 to 100 miles per hour, was driving north in the southbound lanes on SH99. Authorities said they repeatedly tried to stop him and made an attempt to get ahead of the vehicle and set up spikes but were unsuccessful. Before they could make a second attempt, the driver hit a white vehicle traveling the correct direction near West Bellfort. The driver of the vehicle going the right way, Elijiah Anderson, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities say the driver of the pickup, who was later determined to be intoxicated, traveled at least 10 miles in the wrong direction. The lawsuit aims to get justice for Elijiah's family, namely his mother, Latris Renee Hamilton, based on the negligence exhibited by the drunk driver as well as the owner of the vehicle, who knew or should have known that the driver was unfit to drive due to his intoxicated state, prior to allowing him to use his vehicle.

Not only is Ms. Hamilton mourning the loss of her son, whom she describes as "an all-American boy," but she is also the Chief Nursing Officer at one of the Kingwood Community Hospitals, trying to lead during unpredictable and stressful times for all. During his life, Elijiah would always have breakfast for his mother in the morning after she worked long hours to support her children. He was also the type of son that rallied his other siblings for a trip to Houston to surprise their mother for Mother's Day.

A heartbroken Latris Hamilton expressed, "He robbed me of watching Elijiah grow up, but he also robbed the world of a great man, somebody who loved to give back, somebody that was going to be an integral part of his community. That man robbed the world of someone good."

"It's horrifying to think that the Ms. Hamilton has to suffer the severe consequences of someone else's selfish actions," said Derek H. Potts, National Managing Partner of Potts Law Firm, LLP. "To lose a loved one is tragic in and of itself, but the senselessness of driving drunk makes this situation almost impossible to come to terms with. We're doing our best to support her and help the family through this time the best way we can."

Potts Law Firm is dedicated to making Houston residents more aware of the threats on Houston roads; the firm has already begun fighting these perils with the launch of a new website, Dangerous Roads Houston, as a resource for Houstonians to identify accident hotspots in the area.

"Unfortunately, this case is yet another example of just how dangerous our roads can be," said Potts. "While reckless drivers are completely responsible for their actions, we hope this resource can help other drivers in the Houston area be more vigilant in protecting themselves."

About Potts Law Firm:

Potts Law Firm LLP is a National Law Firm based in Houston with offices in Kansas City, Springfield, Dallas, Albuquerque and Little Rock, which has extensive experience handling serious road and highway collisions due to driver negligence, defective automobiles and dangerous road conditions. The firm's team of highly competent attorneys has experience in many diverse areas of the law. Potts Law Firm's dedication and experienced representation has led to the recovery of billions of dollars on their clients' behalf.

