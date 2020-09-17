POTUS? Or POTATOUS? You Decide.

" I think I can win this year, " said Potato Skin, "I know I don't have any experience, but if elected, I promise to always be hot, always be crispy, and yes, I will always be loaded." Potato Skin says most of his party's platform is based on eating, drinking, and America.

TGI Fridays is proud of their favorite appetizer and is backing him all the way. "He's always been a potato for the people, if that makes sense," said Sara Bittorf , TGI Fridays Chief Experience Officer and the campaign manager for Potato Skin. "I mean, it's 2020. It could happen."

Paid for by Potato Skin 4 President and the Party Party, dedicated to fun, freedom and celebration. Supporters can visit www.PotatoSkin4President.com and connect with Potato Skin on Twitter @PotatoInChief or by using the #PotatoInChief and #PotatoSkin4President. To get your own piece of this loaded genius, sign up for rewards.

Click here for photos of the candidate.

Media Contact:

Peyton Sadler

[email protected]

888-869-7899

SOURCE TGI Fridays