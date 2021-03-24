Pouch Packaging Machinery Market to Grow by USD 2.03 billion during 2021-2025|Evolving Opportunities with Duravant LLC and Coesia Spa|Technavio

For the Right Perspective & Competitive Insights. Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Pouch Packaging Machinery Market Analysis Report by Product (HFFS, VFFS, and SUP) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".

More Details: https://www.technavio.com/report/report/pouch-packaging-machinery-market-industry-analysis

The pouch packaging machinery market is driven by the growing demand for pouch packaging. In addition, the need to increase productivity is anticipated to boost the growth of the pouch packaging machinery market.

The enterprises in industries such as cosmetics and personal care, food, and pharmaceuticals are increasingly opting for the pouch packaging. Pouch packaging helps enterprises to increase their brand awareness and product visibility. Pouch packaging offers consumers the convenience of accessing the contents inside the pouch, helps in extending the life of the, and can be customized in terms of size, shape, and material used. The use of pouches helps in reducing the distribution cost. Pouch packaging enables enterprises to keep the food items fresh for a long period and provides barrier control to protect against micro-organisms. The above-mentioned factors increase the demand for pouch packaging, which drives the pouch packaging machinery.

Major Five Pouch Packaging Machinery Companies:

Barry-Wehmiller Group Inc.

Barry-Wehmiller Group Inc. operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers products such as Bag filling equipment, Horizontal feed systems, and others.

Coesia Spa

Coesia Spa operates business through Advanced Automated Machinery and Materials, Industrial Process Solutions, and Other. The company offers products such as packaging machinery for food and consumer goods: pouch filling and cartoning.

Duravant LLC

Duravant LLC operates business through Food Processing, Packaging, and Material handling. The company offers services such as weighing, filling, and bag closing technologies, turnkey weighing solutions for bags, pouches, boxes, bottles, trays, jars, and others.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft operates business through BA Equipment and BA Solutions. The company offers services such as GEA PowerPak PLUS, OxyCheck, FoodTray as part of its Thermoforming Packaging Systems.

PFM Packaging Machinery Spa

PFM Packaging Machinery Spa operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers products such as Blizzard Cut and Flow Wrap, Blizzard Hard Candy, and others.

Pouch Packaging Machinery Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

HFFS - size and forecast 2020-2025

VFFS - size and forecast 2020-2025

SUP - size and forecast 2020-2025

Pouch Packaging Machinery Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

