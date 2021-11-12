Poultry Farming Equipment Market to Witness Steady Revenue Growth from Deployment of Automated Systems in Poultry Houses; Market Valuation to Exceed US$ 6.33 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Poultry Farming Equipment Market: Broad Contours

Poultry farming equipment has grown in adoption, pivoting on increasing trend of mechanization of farming processes in the livestock industry. A range of automatic systems have found viable markets for poultry owners aimed at improving farming conditions, while saving labor costs. The demand for these equipment pieces in feeding, egg handling and collection, waste removal, and disposal has grown substantially, especially for chicken.

The growing adoption of automatic layer chicken cages has been imparting substantial revenue gains to manufacturers in the poultry farming equipment market in the recent years. The sales of incubators and brooders have thrived notably among egg producers in Asia Pacific.

Poultry farm owners globally are increasingly looking to automate their farm processes to effectively monitor the processes and create optimal farming conditions. This ensures broilers and chicks are healthy and well fed. The development of multi-functional equipment is expanding prospects for players in the poultry farming equipment market. The revenue of the poultry farming equipment market is projected to move past US$ 6.33 Bn by 2031.

Key Findings of Poultry Farming Equipment Market Study

Advancements in Machinery and Materials Boost Prospects: The trend of mechanization of farming equipment has made poultry owners to improve the farming conditions and productivity. Incorporation of advanced electronics and better materials for incubation and feeding systems has led to various automation features, attracting attention of players in the poultry farming equipment market.

The demand for poultry alke gas brooders is a case in point. Of note, automatic pan feeding systems are gathering traction among farm owners. Ease of cleaning and assembling are two major consumer propositions propelling the adoption of automatic pan feeding systems. Another major aspect is ease of use for poultry farmers.

Sales Through eCommerce Websites Expand Access to Several Products: The sale of electric brooders with fans through eCommerce websites has grown significantly in recent years. Especially for poultry owners in Asia , eCommerce has been instrumental in increasing access to cost-effective incubators and brooders, notes the TMR study on the poultry farming equipment market.

Incremental opportunities will come from the demand for automatic layer chicken cages as an environmentally sustainable solution. Several other equipment are gathering traction, given the positive impact they have made on the energy consumption on heat exchanger and system ventilation.





Economical and Efficient Poultry Farming House Systems Gaining Popularity: The rise in sales of poultry farming house systems is anticipated to contribute massive revenues to players in the poultry farming equipment market. The demand for free-range systems and deep litter systems has grown considerably over the years.

Modern poultry systems are transitioning toward cage-free production. Cage-free management and production are gathering traction, and have extended the horizon for manufacturers in the poultry farming equipment market.

Poultry Farming Equipment Market: Key Drivers

Growing global awareness about animal welfare is a key trend toward the production of food in a sustainable way, thus fueling the popularity of caged-free systems. The trend has gained momentum on the back of stringent implementation of regulations pertaining to the reduction of carbon emissions from the poultry sector.

The mechanization of the system has helped not just improve poultry production systems but has also made them more sustainable. Rise in demand for poultry products worldwide has thus been a key factor driving the growth of the poultry farming equipment market.

Poultry Farming Equipment Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific held a major share of the global market in 2020. The growth has been underpinned by the adoption of these equipment among small and mid-sized poultry farms.

held a major share of the global market in 2020. The growth has been underpinned by the adoption of these equipment among small and mid-sized poultry farms. The North America poultry farming equipment market is anticipated to grow at a promising pace. Advent of new technologies and growing capital investments in poultry farming house systems are enriching the revenue prospects.

Poultry Farming Equipment Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the poultry farming house systems are ME International Installation GMBH, Jansen Poultry Equipment, Jamesway Incubator Company, Petersime NV, Tecno Poultry Equipment, Vencomatic Group, Valco Companies, Inc., Big Dutchman International GmbH, and OFFICINE FACCO & C. Spa.

Global Poultry Farming Equipment Market: Segmentation

Poultry Farming Equipment Market, by Product Type

Incubators & Brooder

Hatchers

Watering & Feeding System

Vaccination System

Egg Handling Equipment

Egg Collecting Equipment

Cage System

Washers & Waste Removal Systems

Ventilation

Lighting

House System

Layer House



Breeder House



Broiler House



Others (Environment Controlled, etc.)

Others (Monitoring, Grading, etc.)

Poultry Farming Equipment Market, by Poultry

Chicken

Duck

Turkey

Others (Geese, etc.)

Poultry Farming Equipment Market, by Operation

Manual

Semi-automatic

Automatic

Poultry Farming Equipment Market, by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Poultry Farming Equipment Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Middle East & Africa

& South America

