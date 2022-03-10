Powder Injection Molding Market Size to Grow by USD 1.27 Billion | By End-user (consumer products, medical and orthodontic, automotive, and aerospace and defense) and Geography | Growth, Trends, and Forecasts, 2022-2026

Vendor Insights

The powder injection molding market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovation to compete in the market. The report also offers information on several market vendors, including AMT Pte. Ltd., ARBURG GmbH Co KG, ARC Group Worldwide Inc., ASH Industries, ATW Companies, Chung Nam Group of Companies, CMG Technologies Ltd., Epson Atmix Corp., Form Technologies, GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH, Indo US MIM Tec Pvt. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Metal Powder Products Inc., Plastic Product Co. Inc., PSM Industries Inc., RHP Technology GmbH, Sintex AS, The Dynamic Group, The Federal Group USA, and Vibrom spol. s r.o. among others.

AMT Pte. Ltd.- The company offers powder injection molding for production of intricate parts in medium to high volumes. The company even focuses on providing metal injection molding, ceramic injection molding, feedstock formulation, in house CNC machining. Moreover, it also focuses on conformal cooling, hybrid 3D printing and prototyping. Under AMT Medical segment- the company provides end-to-end medical device development and manufacturing services for healthcare companies.

Geographical Market Analysis

45% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for powder injection molding in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions.

The significant increase in the demand for PIM in countries such as India, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, and Malaysia will facilitate the powder injection molding market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The powder injection molding market share growth by the consumer products segment will be significant during the forecast period. With technological developments, the miniaturization of electronic devices is a common trend these days, which is expected to propel the demand for even smaller parts, that are reliable in terms of performance and are low in cost, during the forecast period.

Key Market Driver:

One of the key factors driving the global powder injection molding market growth is the technological innovations in injection molding robots. For better control, vendors provide a touchscreen with easy operability due to its icon-driven instructions and on-screen prompts. For instance, Yushin precision equipment, one of the prominent market vendors, has started offering robots with vibration dampening technology for high precision and low molding time. In addition, grippers are also being used in cobots. For instance, SCHUNK, a manufacturer of gripping systems, has developed Co-act, a collaborative actuator that comes with technology, which limits the force and prevents potential hazards when working closely with workers. Such factors are expected to positively impact the market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Challenge:

One of the key challenges to the global powder injection molding market growth is the high tooling cost. Injection molding tools are quite expensive. If injection molding manufacturers plan to produce 1,000 parts per year for a stipulated period, a typical 1-16 impression mold would cost USD 3,338 to USD 22,252. The time required for manufacturing is 5 to 12 weeks. Options do exist for low-cost, short-run injection molding tooling. These tooling manufacturing methods involve the use of a steel block and a predesigned tooling template. These methods can also be adopted for softer metals such as aluminum, mild steel, and nickel, unlike hardened tool steel or beryllium-copper alloy. However, this technique is not generally advised for part production as the tooling is highly susceptible to damage. Such factors are expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Powder Injection Molding Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.53% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.93 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AMT Pte. Ltd., ARBURG GmbH Co KG, ARC Group Worldwide Inc., ASH Industries, ATW Companies, Chung Nam Group of Companies, CMG Technologies Ltd., Epson Atmix Corp., Form Technologies, GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH, Indo US MIM Tec Pvt. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Metal Powder Products Inc., Plastic Product Co. Inc., PSM Industries Inc., RHP Technology GmbH, Sintex AS, The Dynamic Group, The Federal Group USA, and Vibrom spol. s r.o. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Consumer products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Consumer products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Consumer products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Consumer products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Consumer products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Medical and orthodontic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Medical and orthodontic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Medical and orthodontic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Medical and orthodontic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Medical and orthodontic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AMT Pte. Ltd.

Exhibit 97: AMT Pte. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 98: AMT Pte. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: AMT Pte. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 ARBURG GmbH Co KG

Exhibit 100: ARBURG GmbH Co KG - Overview



Exhibit 101: ARBURG GmbH Co KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: ARBURG GmbH Co KG - Key offerings

10.5 ARC Group Worldwide Inc.

Exhibit 103: ARC Group Worldwide Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: ARC Group Worldwide Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: ARC Group Worldwide Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Chung Nam Group of Companies

Exhibit 106: Chung Nam Group of Companies - Overview



Exhibit 107: Chung Nam Group of Companies - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Chung Nam Group of Companies - Key offerings

10.7 Form Technologies

Exhibit 109: Form Technologies - Overview



Exhibit 110: Form Technologies - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Form Technologies - Key offerings

10.8 GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH

Exhibit 112: GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 113: GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH - Key offerings

10.9 Indo US MIM Tec Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Indo US MIM Tec Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Indo US MIM Tec Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Indo US MIM Tec Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Metal Powder Products Inc.

Exhibit 118: Metal Powder Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Metal Powder Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Metal Powder Products Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 RHP Technology GmbH

Exhibit 121: RHP Technology GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 122: RHP Technology GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: RHP Technology GmbH - Key offerings

10.12 The Dynamic Group

Exhibit 124: The Dynamic Group - Overview



Exhibit 125: The Dynamic Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: The Dynamic Group - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

