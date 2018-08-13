Powder Metallurgy Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, August 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Powder Metallurgy Market - Overview







Powder metallurgy is the process of forming precision structural metal components from metal powders.The powder metallurgy process is a cost-effective process for manufacturing simple or complex shapes and provides significant advantages over conventional processes.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05482761







These advantages include favorable surface finish, controlled porosity, low scrap generation, high production rate, excellent wear resistance and friction co-efficient, and superior chemical homogeneity. Increase in usage of powder metal in various applications such as magnetic assemblies, filtration systems, structural parts, sharp gemstone-grinding blades, and auto metal components is boosting the powder metallurgy market.







Based on material, the powder metallurgy market has been classified into iron powder, steel powder, and non-ferrous powder.The non-ferrous segment has been further split into aluminum, copper, nickel, cobalt, tungsten, and others.







Iron powder is a leading segment of the global powder metallurgy market.In terms of end-user, the global powder metallurgy market has been categorized into automotive, electrical & electronics, industrial, aerospace, and others.







Expansion in the automotive industry across globe is driving the powder metallurgy market.In addition, rise in industrial activities and increase in demand for cost-effective solutions for structural components in various applications such as agricultural machinery, OA equipment, motorcycles, and home appliances are propelling the powder metallurgy market.







Low energy requirements and high raw material utilization rate of the powder metallurgy process are some of the other factors boosting the market.







Based on region, the global powder metallurgy market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.North America dominates the global powder metallurgy market, followed by Asia Pacific.







Rise in consumer interest in electrical vehicles and emphasis on fuel efficiency of vehicles are pushing manufacturers toward designing lightweight components, thereby impacting the powder metallurgy market positively in both the regions.The market in Europe is likely to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.







Germany is a hub for premium car production and is likely to continue to set a benchmark for the automotive industry due to the presence of world class R&D, labor force, infrastructure, and automotive manufacturing heritage.Demand for powder metals is projected to increase significantly in the country due to a rise in international demand for lightweight, high-value, small, and compact cars and premium SUVs.







These factors are expected to propel the powder metallurgy market in the region. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expand at a sluggish pace compared to mature economies due to the heavy reliance of these regions on imports. However, expansion in the automotive industry in countries such as Mexico, South Africa, and Brazil is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to manufacturers operating in the market.







The report analyzes and forecasts the powder metallurgy market at the global and regional levels.The market has been projected in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2017 to 2026.







The study includes drivers and restraints for the global powder metallurgy market.It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for powder metallurgy during the forecast period.







The report also highlights expansion opportunities for the powder metallurgy market at the global and regional levels.







The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global powder metallurgy market.Porter's five forces model for the powder metallurgy market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape.







The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein the end-user and material segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.







The study provides a decisive view of the global powder metallurgy market by segmenting it in terms of material, end-user, and region.These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends.







Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for powder metallurgy in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual material and end-user segments of the market in all regions.







The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global powder metallurgy market. Key players profiled in the report include GKN Hoeganaes, Sumitomo Electric Company Ltd, H.C. Starck, Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd, Sandvik AB, Fine Sinter Company Ltd, Miba AG, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, SMC Powder Metallurgy, Metaldyne Performance Group, and SHW Group. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.







The report provides the estimated market size of the global powder metallurgy market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years.The size of the global powder metallurgy market has been provided in terms of revenue.







Market numbers have been estimated based on material, end-user, and region. Market size and forecast for each material and end-user segments have been provided for the global and regional markets.







Global Powder Metallurgy Market, by Material



Iron Powder



Steel Powder



Non-ferrous Powder



Aluminum



Copper



Nickel



Cobalt



Tungsten



Others







Global Powder Metallurgy Market, by End-user



Automotive



Electrical & Electronics



Industrial



Aerospace



Others







Global Powder Metallurgy Market, by Region



North America



U.S.



Canada



Latin America



Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Russia & CIS



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa



GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways







The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments



It provides analysis of various materials and end-user industries, in which powder metallurgy is used



It identifies key factors responsible to build a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the Powder Metallurgy Market at the global, regional, and country levels



The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global powder metallurgy market between 2017 and 2026



The report provides detailed competition landscape for key players operating in the market to understand competition level



Porters' five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05482761







About Reportlinker



ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.







__________________________



Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com



US: (339)-368-6001



Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

