Powder Springs Resident Receives Home Energy Efficiency Makeover

This year's recipient – Christie Sosebee – suffered the loss of two of the triplets that she gave birth to thirteen years ago. Since then, this single mother has worked diligently to be able to provide for her daughter and keep her once dream home intact. She was nominated by her sister in law, Joan Weaver, and her cousin, Andrea Skriba for her resilience and determination to work hard and do whatever it takes to provide for her family.

Sosebee received new energy-efficient appliances and a bill credit from Cobb EMC, two years of free natural gas service from Gas South, new low-flow faucet adapters, showerheads and toilets from the Cobb County Water System and Hearing Plumbing, and a new HVAC unit, water heater, insulation, smart thermostats, and other energy efficiency improvements from the Cobb Heating and Air Conditioning Association, Quality Air Systems, E. Smith Heating and Air Conditioning, D. McKeon Heating and Air, Apex Supply Company, and R.S. Andrew.

The home improvement makeover will be unveiled at a ribbon cutting ceremony and tour at the winner's home on Tuesday, June 18th at 2 p.m.

INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES: Leslie Thompson, Cobb EMC Director of Member & Public Relations Kim Callaway, Gas South Manager of Marketing Sponsorships & Operations



WHEN: Tuesday, June 18th, 2019

2:00 p.m.

** Interview and photo opportunities as well as house tours available following the ribbon cutting ceremony. **







WHERE: 1223 Midway Road

Powder Springs, GA 30127



MEDIA CONTACTS: Liz Leek

Gas South

404.430.9093 / liz.leek@gassouth.com





Kim Callaway

Gas South

770.763.4689/ kim.callaway@gassouth.com

About Cobb EMC

Cobb Electric Membership Corporation (Cobb EMC), a not-for-profit electric cooperative, safely delivers reliable electricity to more than 180,000 residential and commercial members in Cobb, Bartow, Cherokee, Fulton, and Paulding counties. Cobb EMC's distribution system consists of 9,000 miles of line over 432 square miles. With more than 200,000 meters served, Cobb EMC is one of the largest of Georgia's 41 EMCs and among the largest of the nation's 900 EMCs. For more information, visit www.cobbemc.com , or follow Cobb EMC on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube and Pinterest .

About Gas South

Gas South is a leading provider of natural gas in competitive markets throughout the southeastern U.S. The company serves more than 300,000 residential, business and governmental customers in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina. Gas South offers simple and competitively priced rate plans, outstanding local customer service, and a promise to give back 5% of its profits to help children in need. Since 2016, Gas South has been recognized as one of the "Top Workplaces in Atlanta" by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Gas South is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cobb EMC, one of the country's largest electric cooperatives. For more information, visit www.Gas-South.com .

