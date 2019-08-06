Powell Industries Announces Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results

HOUSTON, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL), a leading supplier of custom engineered solutions for the management, control and distribution of electrical energy, today announced results for the fiscal 2019 third quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 were $135.6 million compared to revenues of $123.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and revenues of $122.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2018. The Company reported net income for the third quarter of $5.1 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.0 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and net income of $0.3 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2018.

New orders placed during the third quarter of fiscal 2019 totaled $145 million compared to $197 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and compared to $139 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2018. The Company's backlog as of June 30, 2019 was $407 million up 2.5% sequentially from $397 million as of March 31, 2019 and compared to $316 million at the end of last year's third quarter.

Brett A. Cope, Powell's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We continue to build on the momentum from the previous quarter, delivering on our customer commitments while also improving the utilization of our people and facilities. Our third quarter results reflect our continued focus on operational execution across the company while we continue to work towards an improved quality and mix of our backlog."

Cope added, "Powell's $145 million of new orders in the third quarter were driven more broadly from our core oil, gas, and petrochemical customers, as well as the industrial and utility sectors from both domestic and international markets. We enter the fourth quarter with a strong backlog and a healthy funnel of inquiry activity, particularly in the US Gulf Coast region where we continue to support the development of several, larger projects driven in part by the availability of low cost natural gas."

OUTLOOK

Commenting on the company's outlook, Michael Metcalf, Powell's Chief Financial Officer said, "Looking ahead, we expect continued growth across our key end markets, specifically within the industrial sector. Similar to the third quarter, our fourth quarter focus on operational priorities should generate increased productivity from both volume leverage and associated SG&A cost efficiencies, all of which are providing margin uplift. Additionally, we expect to deliver solid operating cash flow through the remainder of fiscal 2019 with strong working capital discipline."

"Finally, we anticipate that our customer focus, coupled with sustained end market activity will provide a platform for continued profitability in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 and into fiscal 2020," Metcalf concluded.

CONFERENCE CALL

Powell Industries has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. To participate in the conference call, dial 412-902-0030 at least 10 minutes before the call begins and ask for the Powell Industries conference call. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the live broadcast ends and will be accessible until August 14, 2019. To access the replay, dial 201-612-7415 using a passcode of 13691710#.

Investors, analysts and the general public will also have the opportunity to listen to the conference call over the Internet by visiting powellind.com. To listen to the live call on the web, please visit the website at least 15 minutes before the call begins to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live webcast, an archive will be available shortly after the call and will remain available for approximately 90 days at powellind.com.

Powell Industries, Inc., headquartered in Houston, designs, manufactures and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control and monitoring of electrical energy. Powell markets include large industrial customers such as utilities, oil and gas producers, refineries, petrochemical plants, pulp and paper producers, mining operations and commuter railways. For more information, please visit powellind.com.

Any forward-looking statements in the preceding paragraphs of this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties in that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. In the course of operations, we are subject to certain risk factors, competition and competitive pressures, sensitivity to general economic and industrial conditions, international political and economic risks, availability and price of raw materials and execution of business strategy. For further information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available from the Company without charge.

Contacts: Michael W. Metcalf, CFO

Powell Industries, Inc.

713-947-4422





Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

POWL@dennardlascar.com

713-529-6600







POWELL INDUSTRIES, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Nine Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 (In thousands, except per share data)















(Unaudited)















Revenues $ 135,588



$ 122,130



$ 368,676



$ 313,819

Cost of goods sold 111,873



103,755



310,255



272,469

Gross profit 23,715



18,375



58,421



41,350

















Selling, general and administrative expenses 17,117



16,174



50,240



48,462

Research and development expenses 1,631



1,632



4,988



4,926

Amortization of intangible assets 44



44



132



161

Insurance proceeds (950)



—



(950)



—

Restructuring and other, net 233



—



233



—

Operating income (loss) 5,640



525



3,778



(12,199)

















Other income —



—



—



(507)

Interest expense 59



51



170



153

Interest income (305)



(215)



(707)



(711)

Income (loss) before income taxes 5,886



689



4,315



(11,134)

















Income tax expense (benefit) 797



388



963



(2,443)

















Net income (loss) $ 5,089



$ 301



$ 3,352



$ (8,691)

















Income (loss) per share:













Basic $ 0.44



$ 0.03



$ 0.29



$ (0.76)

Diluted $ 0.44



$ 0.03



$ 0.29



$ (0.76)

















Weighted average shares:













Basic 11,579



11,514



11,567



11,503

Diluted 11,603



11,587



11,589



11,503

































SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA:





























Depreciation and Amortization $ 2,948



$ 3,231



$ 9,408



$ 9,655

Capital Expenditures $ 1,269



$ 1,163



$ 3,241



$ 3,978

Dividends Paid $ 3,003



$ 2,980



$ 8,991



$ 8,934









POWELL INDUSTRIES, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



June 30, 2019

September 30, 2018 (In thousands) (Unaudited)







Assets:













Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 78,030



$ 49,754









Restricted cash 8,188



19,154









Other current assets 201,052



207,754









Property, plant and equipment (net) 121,909



128,764









Restricted cash (non-current) 8,476



5,987









Long-term assets 19,451



18,538









Total assets $ 437,106



$ 429,951

















Liabilities and equity:













Current liabilities $ 129,801



$ 117,849









Long-term debt, net of current maturities 800



1,200









Deferred and other long-term liabilities 10,846



9,258









Stockholders' equity 295,659



301,644









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 437,106



$ 429,951

















SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA:













Working capital $ 157,469



$ 158,813











SOURCE Powell Industries, Inc.

