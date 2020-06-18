Powell Software launches Powell Teams, a breakthrough solution that increases user-adoption and streamlines governance for Microsoft Teams

NEW YORK, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Powell Software, the software vendor specialized in Digital Workplace solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Powell Teams. Designed with end-users in mind, Powell Teams transforms Microsoft Teams usage through comprehensive governance features and an enhanced user-interface. As a Microsoft Gold partner, Powell Software is looking to provide its clients a cost-effective tool that will maximize their Microsoft Teams investment. Powell Teams is now available on the Microsoft Teams store for trial and purchase.

Powell Software's North American Lead, Antoine Faisandier, commented, 'Powell Teams is now officially validated by Microsoft and can be downloaded by any partner and customer for trial and purchase. The response from the market on Powell Teams has already been terrific since its launch. Having Powell Teams now officially in the Microsoft Teams store will significantly increase our reach on the market and it will enable us to scale up'.

Providing modern, user-friendly, digital workplace solutions across Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Teams and SharePoint Online, Powell Software will continue to expand on the high impact, high value solutions it delivers to its clients. As the daily usage of Microsoft Teams has more than tripled over the last year since the tool's launch, Powell Software has worked hard to develop a product that would extend governance while providing an enhanced end-user experience.

Powell Software believes that organizations must empower their employees with the right digital solutions in order to improve employee efficiency, productivity and engagement. With Powell Teams, businesses and their employees can now harness the full power of Microsoft Teams.

Availability: Now, at https://powell-software.com/en/powell-teams-en/

About Powell Software

Powell Software is an international software company that supports its customers in their digital transformation by offering a suite of customizable and scalable Digital Workplaces solutions. At the forefront of Office 365 and Microsoft Teams technologies, the Powell Suite offers solutions that revolutionize collaboration, communication and productivity in business.

Powell Software puts the user experience at the center of its strategy and approach and supports its users in their day-to-day operations through the new generations of Digital Workplaces. With more than 1.5 million users, we are now present in Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Australia to be as close as possible to our customers and partners.

Contact: Powell Software

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Powell Software USA

Related Links

https://powell-software.com

