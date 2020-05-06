Power and Renewables Expert Robert Stoddard Joins BRG's Energy & Climate Practice

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Research Group (BRG) announced today that Robert Stoddard has joined BRG's Energy & Climate practice as a Managing Director based in Washington, DC, and Boston.

Stoddard will serve as a power and renewables team leader. He brings over 30 years of experience in economic consulting and as a clean energy executive. A seasoned energy market economist, he has provided strategic and regulatory advice to many of North America's largest utilities and independent power producers. A frequent witness in federal and state regulatory hearings, Stoddard was an architect of the resource adequacy markets in PJM and New England. His recent work has focused on extending power markets to integrate public policy.

"We are delighted to have Robert join the firm," said BRG Chairman and Principal Executive Officer David J. Teece. "His extensive expertise throughout the electric power and renewable energy industry, focused on market solutions to challenging business and regulatory issues, is timely and topical as climate change imperatives are creating new challenges for the industry."

Christopher Goncalves, BRG Energy & Climate practice chair, said, "The energy-sector transformation needed to transition to a clean-energy economy is creating unprecedented risks and opportunities for our clients. Robert's reputation as a highly regarded consulting energy economist and the former CEO of a clean energy firm provides an excellent complement to our team's strengths in delivering informed, actionable analysis and strategies to our clients and credible, impactful expert analysis and testimony to their legal counsel."

BRG's Energy & Climate practice includes leading experts in clean energy, carbon trading, utilities, environmental economics and project and corporate finance, complementing the firm's deep experience in the oil and gas industry. BRG economists and industry experts provide analysis and advice on diverse issues associated with climate change, resource optimization and energy transformation policy, applied in business advisory and dispute resolution services. The team brings deep experience to address the impacts of related regulatory, investment and litigation responses to mounting social concern.

