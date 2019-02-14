Power Banks Market Size Worth $27.75 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 18.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global power banks market size is anticipated to reach USD 27.75 billion by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research. Currently, power banks are one of the essential mobile accessories. Increasing demand for power banks and intense competition in the market has led to a reduction in their prices. This is expected to help boost the market growth over the coming years. Rising use of internet and insufficient battery capacity of smartphones and other mobile consumer electronic products are the key factors driving the growth in sales of power banks globally.

Key suggestions from the report:

The online distribution channel segment is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period owing to the growing number of internet users

The electric power banks segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017

However, the solar power banks segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from2018 to 2025

Countries including U.S., China , Japan , India , and Mexico are expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period owing to robust industrial development and extensive urbanization

Major companies in the global power banks market include Beijing Xiaomi Technology Co. Ltd.; Lenovo Group Ltd.; Microsoft Corporation; Panasonic Corporation; Sony Corporation; ASUS TeK Computer, Inc.; Anker Technology Co.; Intex Technologies; and Ambrane India Private Ltd.

Growth in GDP, increased consumer purchasing power, and improved living standards are propelling the growth of the electronics market, which, in turn is driving the power banks market. The 8,001 mAh-20,000 mAh capacity range segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the capacity of these power banks to charge a device multiple times.

The Asia Pacific region led the market in terms of revenue in 2017.Factors, such as growing population and rising penetration of e-commerce in the electronics industry, are augmenting the demand for power banks in Asia Pacific. Thus, the region is expected to witness a significant gain in revenue share over the forecast period. The lithium-ion battery segment held the largest market share in 2017.Lithium-ion batteries offer numerous advantages, such as relatively low self-discharging, high energy density, and low maintenance.

Grand View Research has segmented global power banks market on the basis of capacity range, energy source, battery type, end user, distribution channel, and region.

Power Banks Capacity Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Up to 3,000 mAh



3,001 mAh-8,000 mAh



8,001 mAh-20,000 mAh



Above 20,000 mAh

Power Banks Energy Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Electric



Solar

Power Banks Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Lithium-Ion Batteries



Lithium Polymer Batteries

Power Banks End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Industrial/B2B



Consumer Electronics

Power Banks Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Online



Offline

Power Banks Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa (MEA)

