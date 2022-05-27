Power Diary Releases an In-Platform Health Practice Operations Manual: A World-First Initiative to Support Private Practice Safety, Compliance and Growth in the Post-COVID Era

Clinics now have a pre-written and completely configurable practice manual at their fingertips!

BALLARAT CENTRAL, Australia, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Diary, an online practice management software, announced today the release of an in-platform Health Practice Operations Manual, a new feature available to Power Diary's global customer base of private health practices.

This industry-first feature allows practice owners to create, implement and update a set of policies and procedures that support operational consistency, enable sustainable growth, and ensure compliance with their professional, ethical and regulatory obligations.

The Practice Management Game Changer The In-Platform Practice Operations Manual

"Governance is not typically considered an exciting topic but it is vitally important for the safe operations of an efficient business and can lead to stellar growth," stated Damien Adler, Power Diary Co-Founder.

Adler continued, "Practice owners often know they need a practice manual but simply don't have time or resources to create one from scratch. It can be an overwhelming task. Having had the opportunity to support thousands of practitioners globally, we are thrilled to provide them with both the technology to create and manage a practice manual, along with over 100 pre-written policies and procedures that can be used straight away. We think this will be an absolute game-changer for many practices."

This operations manual was developed by a team of healthcare practice managers and administrative experts with more than 50 years of combined experience. Within the operations manual, users have access to a core set of policies and procedures for areas including Team Support & Development, Health & Safety, Security, Confidentiality & Privacy, Customer Service, and Physical Environment, plus many more - each configurable to the business.

"The legal vulnerability that practices are exposed to due to a lack of policies and procedures could potentially put them at risk," stated Tercyus Ribeiro, Power Diary's Data Protection Officer. "When practices configure this feature, they are adding an important extra layer of protection to their business."

As of today, Power Diary's Health Practice Operations Manual is available to all new and current customers at no additional charge. The manual must be activated by an administrative user on the account. For more information on the Health Practice Operations Manual, visit www.powerdiary.com/manual .

ABOUT POWER DIARY

Power Diary is the online practice management software trusted by health practitioners worldwide. It includes calendar management, automated appointment reminders (SMS + email), custom treatment note templates, client database, waiting list, client invoicing, an online booking portal, 2-way SMS chat, and a lot more!

Power Diary is designed specifically for health clinics. Our vision is to provide the ultimate practice management system that makes running health practices easier, simpler, and more rewarding. Clients range from sole practitioners through to large, multi-location practices.

Contact:

Danielle Hopkinson, Marketing Manager

Power Diary

3307279511

[email protected]

SOURCE Power Diary