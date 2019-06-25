Power Distribution Unit Market , Metered PDU, Switched PDU; Power Phase - Single Phase, Triple Phase; Application - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Power Distribution Unit Market: Overview

The report on the global power distribution unit market provides analysis for the period between 2016 and 2026, wherein 2017 is the base year, and 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period.Data for 2016 has been included as historical information.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05750406/?utm_source=PRN







The study provides a comprehensive analysis of the expansion of the market during the forecast period, in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn and Thousand Units), across different geographies.The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to influence the expansion of the global power distribution unit market during the said period.



Technologies that are playing a major role in driving the market have also been considered in the study.



The report also covers key industry developments, and Porter's Five Force analysis which identifies bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat from new entrants, threat from substitutes, and degree of competition in the power distribution unit market. Value chain analysis which identifies key stakeholders in the market is covered in the report.



Global Power Distribution Unit Market: Scope of the Report

The power distribution unit market has been segmented based on type, power phase, application, distribution, industry, and region.The type segment is classified into basic PDU, intelligent/ monitored PDU, metered PDU, and switched PDU solution.



The power phase segment includes single phase and triple phase.The application segment includes data centers, commercial buildings (networking) and laboratories (IT/Computer Labs).



The distribution channel segment includes offline and online channel.The industry segment includes data center, telecom & IT, BFSI, healthcare, government, education, retail, utilities, military & defense, and others.



Geographically, the report classifies the global power distribution unit market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. Furthermore, region-wise prominent countries covered in the report include the U.S, Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Japan, China, India, GCC countries, South Africa, and Brazil.



Global trends have also been added in the power distribution unit study. Additionally, the report covers segment-wise comparison matrix, market attractiveness analysis, and market share analysis of key players for all regions covered in the scope of study.



Comparison matrix includes segment growth matrix, 2016– 2026(%), segment revenue contribution, 2016 - 2026 (%), and segment compound annual growth rate (CAGR %). Market attractiveness identifies and compares market attractiveness of segments based on CAGR and market share index across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.



Global Power Distribution Unit Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources typically include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, vendors whitepapers, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.



Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies.We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis.



Primary interviews provide first-hand information on the market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc.These help us to validate and strengthen secondary research findings.



These also help develop the analysis team's market expertise and understanding.



Global Power Distribution Unit Market: Competitive Dynamics

Furthermore, the report includes competition landscape which comprises market share analysis, market positioning of major players in the power distribution unit market based on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players.Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow.



Factors including market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company's capabilities.Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company's potential to grow.



This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by leading players of the power distribution unit market.



Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues between 2016 and 2018. The global players profiled in the power distribution unit market include Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation PLC, ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., CyberPower Systems, Inc., Tripp Lite, Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc., Enlogic Systems LLC., and Legrand SA.



Market Segmentation



Power Distribution Unit Market Analysis, by Type



Basic PDU

Intelligent/ Monitored PDU

Inlet Metering

Inlet/Outlet Metering

Metered PDU

Switched PDU

Power Distribution Unit Market Analysis, by Power Phase



Single Phase

Triple Phase

Power Distribution Unit Market Analysis, by Application



Data Centers

Commercial Buildings (Networking)

Laboratories (IT/Computer Labs)

Power Distribution Unit Market Analysis, by Distribution Channel



Offline

Online Channel

Power Distribution Unit Market Analysis, by Industry



Data Centers

Telecom & IT

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Education

Retail

Utilities

Military & Defense

Others (Transportation, Manufacturing)

Power Distribution Unit Market Analysis, by Country/Region



North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05750406/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

