Power Distribution Unit Market Worth $5.7 Billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Power Distribution Unit Market by Type (Basic, Metered, Switched, Monitored, ATS, Hot Swap, Dual Circuit), Phase (Single & Three), Power Rating (Up to 120 V, 120–240 V, 240–400 V, above 400 V), End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Power Distribution Unit Market size is estimated to be USD 3.9 billion by 2022 and is projected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.9%. This is designed to provide standard electrical outlets for use within a variety of settings that dont require monitoring or remote access capabilities. Power distribution units can either be basic or intelligent, depending on the features they have. These products can monitor, track, and manage every aspect of data center activity and provide efficient solutions for critical power devices, along with data center security and server management.

Single phase PDUs is expected to result in the segment occupying majority of the Power Distribution Unit Market share

The single-phase power distribution units are different from the three-phase power distribution units. Single-phase wires are usually grounded at the switchboard. These systems are mostly used in residential settings that have small workloads. They are rarely used in data centers today, as most cabinets are too dense and require more electricity than single-phase systems can provide. The demand from residential sectors and small end users drives the market for single-phase power distribution units. For instance, in February 2021, Eaton acquired Tripp Lite for USD 1.6 billion, which added the new single-phase uninterruptible power supply systems, rack power distribution units, surge protectors, and enclosures to Eaton's existing data center portfolio.

Telecom & IT end user is estimated to be the largest and fastest growing market

Based on the end user segment of power distribution unit systems, the telecom & IT sector is estimated to be the fastest and largest growing market from 2020 to 2027. The telecom & IT sector is a major consumer of PDU across all regions, which has contributed significantly to the growth of the market. It is also an industry continually redefining its parameters, providing communications service providers (CSPs) with tremendous opportunities for growth. Subsequently, CSPs are working toward expanding their partner ecosystem to deliver innovative new services and implement new business models. According to the GSM Association, a trade body that represents the interests of mobile network operators worldwide, by 2025, 71% of the world's population will be connected to smartphone networks and will be enjoying internet services.

North America likely to emerge as the largest Power Distribution Unit Market

North America accounted for a 42.3% share of the Power Distribution Unit Market in 2022. North America is experiencing evident growth for colocation data centers and is providing opportunities for the players operating in the Power Distribution Unit Market. For instance, In March 2022, nVent officially announced the opening of its first North American power distribution unit (PDU) manufacturing facility in Tucson, Ariz. The new facility will be the third to manufacture intelligent PDUs for nVent's CIS business. The growing demand for PDUs for data centers, along with rising investments in the telecom & IT and healthcare sectors are expected to drive the demand for the Power Distribution Unit Market in North America.

Legrand (France), Schneider Electric (France), Cisco System (US), ABB (Switzerland), and Eaton (Ireland), are the key players in the global Power Distribution Unit Market.

