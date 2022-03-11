Power Electronics Market Size to Grow by USD 12.38 Bn | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increased adoption of renewable energy is driving the power electronics market growth. For instance, the Renewable Energy Growth Program initiated by the US Department of Energy in 2015 received an extension till 2029. This program aims to produce 40 MW of combined renewable energy per year up to 2029, which includes solar, wind, hydropower, and anaerobic digestion projects. This program offers opportunities to various commercial, government, non-profit, and other institutions to participate and get incentivized for meeting power production targets based on their category. Thus, implementations of such programs will drive the market during the forecast period.

Technological limitations are challenging the power electronics market growth. For instance, Power MOSFETs are used for applications that use below 500 V, whereas IGBTs are used for applications exceeding 400 V. Applications specific to power transmission require operations in kilovolts, and silicon-based devices have reduced efficiencies. The efficiency can be improved by using materials such as wide bandgap and ultra-wide bandgap materials, as they help reduce losses at higher voltages. The production technology for these materials is expensive and yet to be commercialized. Such factors can impact the market negatively.

Market Segmentation

The power electronics market report is segmented by product discretes and modules. The discretes segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Discretes are used in consumer electronic goods and are primarily silicon-based. Most of the demand is for applications such as consumer electronics and LED lighting systems.

By geography, the market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will be the leading region with 58% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea are the key markets for power electronics in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.



Alcon Electronics Pvt. Ltd.



Analog Devices Inc.



Danfoss AS



Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.



General Electric Co.



Infineon Technologies AG



Kerala State Electronics Development Corp. Ltd.



Magna Power Electronics



Mitsubishi Electric Corp.



NXP Semiconductors NV



OM Semiconductor Corp.



Power Electronics



Renesas Electronics Corp.



Siemens Energy AG



STMicroelectronics NV



Texas Instruments Inc.



Toshiba Corp.



Vitesco Technologies Group AG



Arete and Cocchi Technology

Power Electronics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.42% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 12.38 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.09 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Alcon Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Danfoss AS, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Infineon Technologies AG, Kerala State Electronics Development Corp. Ltd., Magna Power Electronics, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, OM Semiconductor Corp., Power Electronics, Renesas Electronics Corp., Siemens Energy AG, STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., Vitesco Technologies Group AG, and Arete and Cocchi Technology Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

