Power Electronics Market to Reach $43.7 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 5.1% CAGR: AMR

Increase in use of power electronics in several applications and need for power management devices in automotive, consumer electronics, and energy & power industries drive the growth of the global power electronics market.

PORTLAND, Ore., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Power Electronics Market by Device Type (Power Discrete, Power Module, Power IC), by Material (Silicon Carbide, Gallium Nitride, Sapphire, Others), by Application (Power Management, UPS, Renewable, Others), by End Use (Telecommunication, Industrial, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Military and defense, Energy and Power, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global power electronics industry was accounted for $26.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $43.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 319 Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1785

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Increase in use of power electronics in several applications and need for power management devices in automotive, consumer electronics, and energy & power industries drive the growth of the global power electronics market. However, complex integration process for advanced electronics devices hinders the market growth. On the contrary, rise in demand for SiC-based photovoltaic cells in developing countries would unlock new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The market is significantly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic due to dearth of workforce and delay or cancelation of projects pertaining to lockdown restrictions.

However, with the rise in demand for fundamentals of power electronics devices, the market is expected to grow post-pandemic.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1785

The Power Module Segment held the Largest Share

By device type, the power module segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global power electronics market, due to unmatched efficiency and durability. However, the power discrete segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, owing to their faster switching.

The Energy and Power Segment Dominated the Market

By end user, the energy and power segment held the lion's share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-fifths of the global power electronics market. However, the automotive segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031, due to rise in demand for electric and hybrid vehicles and growth of electro-mobility and photovoltaic inverters market.

Asia-Pacific held the Largest Share

By region, the global power electronics market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2021, holding around half of the market, due to increase in investment by prime market players in emerging technologies. However, the market across LAMEA is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, owing to rise in awareness about artificial intelligence and internet of things technology.

Enquire for Customization with Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact in Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1785?reqfor=covid

Major market players

ABB Group

Fuji Electric Co. LTD.

Infineon Technologies AG

Microsemi Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Toshiba Corporation

Similar Reports:

Active Optical Cable Market to Reach $12.60 Billion By 2028

Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Market Expected to Reach $ 52.93 Billion By 2030

Power Electronics for Electric Vehicle Market Expected to Reach $30.01 Billion By 2026

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Power Module Packaging Market by Type (GaN Module, SiC Module, FET Module, IGBT Module, and Thyristors), Industry Vertical (IT, Consumer, Automatic, and Industrial), and Application (Electric Vehicles (EV)/Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), Motors, Rail Tractions, Wind Turbines, and Photovoltaic Equipment) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029.

High Voltage Amplifiers Market by Amplifier Type (Power Amplifier, Signal Amplifier and Others), Channel Number (Single Channel, Dual Channel, Four Channel and Others), and Application (Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Engineering, Semiconductor, PZT Driver, Nano Technology, Biomedical Engineering and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE Allied Market Research