Power EPC Market In Romania to grow by USD 175.44 Mn by 2026, E.ON SE and Mytilineos Holdings SA emerge as Key Contributors to growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Power EPC market in Romania, operating under the materials industry. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 175.44 million during the forecast period. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Request a Free Sample Report.

Power EPC Market in Romania 2022-2026: Vendor Offerings

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Power EPC Market in Romania

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including vendors like Calik Holding, CHINT group, Clarke Energy, E.ON SE, Enel Spa, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., MONSSON OPERATION LTD, Mytilineos Holdings SA, Romelectro S.A, SC Electro-Alfa International SRL, Siemens AG, SOLEK HOLDING SE, TELENERGIA EUROPE S.R.L., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., and WTS Energy Co.

E.ON SE: The company offers EPC to bulid fuel cells, heat pumps, solar PV, and others.

Enel Spa: The company offers EPC to bulid renewable energy sources from solar, wind geothermal, hydro, and others.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.: The company offers solar module development through EPC globally for energy generation.

Mytilineos Holdings SA: The company offers EPC Contract service for power generation, transmission, distribution, and supply.

Romelectro S.A: The company offers EPC Contract service for power generation, transmission, distribution, and supply.

Power EPC Market in Romania 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Non-renewable



During the anticipated period, the non-renewable category is anticipated to dominate the Romanian power EPC market. The majority of the segment's energy production comes from traditional thermal power plants that burn coal, oil, and natural gas to produce electricity. In Europe, the dependence on energy imports is the third-lowest in this nation. This is due to the country's substantial natural gas and oil deposits and expansive power generation industry.

, the dependence on energy imports is the third-lowest in this nation. This is due to the country's substantial natural gas and oil deposits and expansive power generation industry.

Renewable

End-user

Private



Government

Power EPC Market in Romania 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The power EPC market in Romania report covers the following areas:

Growing investments in solar power projects have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, government commitments to phase out the use of fossil fuels might hamper the market growth.

Power EPC Market in Romania 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist power EPC market in Romania's growth during the next five years

growth during the next five years Estimation of the power EPC market in Romania size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the power EPC market in Romania

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the power EPC market in Romania , vendors

Power EPC Market In Romania Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 2.4% Market growth 2022-2026 $175.44 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.52 Regional analysis Romania Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Calik Holding, CHINT group, Clarke Energy, E.ON SE, Enel Spa, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., MONSSON OPERATION LTD, Mytilineos Holdings SA, Romelectro S.A, SC Electro-Alfa International srl, Siemens AG, SOLEK HOLDING SE, TELENERGIA EUROPE S.R.L., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., and WTS Energy Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

