Power Family Meals with Protein-Packed Peanuts

Dinnertime can be a cinch with Peanut Butter Chicken, a simple dish that takes less than 20 minutes to make when busy evenings call for a quick solution. If a veggie-based option aligns better with your family's desires, try Veggie Sammies with Peanut Butter Satay Sauce or go full-on comfort food with Very Vegan Peanut Butter Jackfruit Chili. Snacking doesn't have to mean forgoing your dedication to nutritious choices either – these Peanut Granola Bars can be your made-at-home masterpiece for adults and children to enjoy.

These recipes from the Georgia Peanut Commission are powered by peanuts, a nutrient-rich superfood that delivers 19 vitamins and 7 grams of protein per serving for a health benefit punch in each bite.

Discover more nutritious recipe ideas at gapeanuts.com.

Veggie Sammies with Peanut Butter Satay Sauce

Prep time: 30 minutes

Servings: 2

4 tablespoons creamy peanut butter

3 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons water

4 teaspoons hoisin sauce

2 teaspoons soy sauce

2 teaspoons sriracha

2 French baguette rolls (6 inches each)

1/2 cup cucumber, sliced

1/2 cup white onion, sliced into thin strips

1/2 cup red bell pepper, sliced into thin strips

1/2 cup purple cabbage

1/2 cup fresh cilantro

In small bowl, combine peanut butter, lime juice, water, hoisin sauce, soy sauce and sriracha; mix well.

Spread sauce on both sides of each roll then layer with cucumber, onion and bell pepper. Top with cabbage and cilantro.

Very Vegan Peanut Butter Jackfruit Chili

Recipe courtesy of the National Peanut Board

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 35 minutes

Servings: 8

2 teaspoons oil

1/2 large white onion, chopped

1/2 green bell pepper, chopped

1/2 red bell pepper, chopped

2 garlic cloves, chopped

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 can crushed tomatoes

1 can whole tomatoes

2 cups water

1 can red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 can green jackfruit, drained and chopped

1/4 cup peanut butter

cornbread (optional)

tortilla chips (optional)

cinnamon rolls (optional)

Heat large, heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat. Add oil, onion and peppers; cook 3 minutes, stirring often. Add garlic, salt, cumin, chili powder and tomato paste, stirring to coat. Cook 1-2 minutes, stirring constantly, then stir in crushed tomatoes, whole tomatoes, water, kidney beans and jackfruit; bring to boil then reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer 25-30 minutes. Stir in peanut butter and simmer 5 minutes.

Serve with cornbread, tortilla chips or cinnamon rolls, if desired.

Peanut Granola Bars

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 6 minutes, plus 30-45 minutes cooling time

Servings: 12-14

1/2 cup honey

6 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons creamy peanut butter

1/2 cup light brown sugar, firmly packed

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 cups rolled oats (quick or regular)

1 cup bran flakes

1 cup sweetened coconut flakes

1 cup dried fruit (raisins, blueberries or cranberries)

1 cup roasted peanuts, chopped

In large, shallow, microwavable dish, combine honey, butter, peanut butter, brown sugar, vanilla and salt. Microwave at 50% power 2 minutes then whisk to combine and microwave at 50% power 2 minutes.

Add oats, bran flakes, coconut flakes, dried fruit and peanuts; stir to combine. Microwave on high 1 minute. Stir and microwave 30 seconds.

Press mixture into 13-by-9-inch baking dish lined with parchment or wax paper with some extra hanging over edges to easily lift bars out. Use bottom of glass wrapped with plastic wrap to press granola mixture firmly into pan. Allow to cool completely 30-45 minutes. Cut into 12-14 bars.

Peanut Butter Chicken

Recipe courtesy of "Unsophisticook"

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 12 minutes

Yield: 6 cups

Peanut Sauce:

1/2 cup creamy natural peanut butter

3 tablespoons sweet red chili sauce

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon honey

1/8-1/4 cup hot water (optional)

chopped unsalted roasted peanuts (optional)

2 tablespoons olive oil or avocado oil

1 1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, diced into 1-inch cubes

1 tablespoon soy sauce

3/4 cup peanut sauce

cooked brown rice

assorted bell peppers, sliced

chopped unsalted roasted peanuts (optional)

To make peanut sauce: In small glass bowl, whisk peanut butter, sweet red chili sauce, apple cider vinegar, soy sauce and honey until blended smoothly.

Thin sauce with hot water to desired consistency. Garnish with chopped unsalted roasted peanuts, if desired.

To make chicken: In large skillet over medium-high heat, drizzle oil. Add diced chicken then pour soy sauce over top. Saute about 10-12 minutes until chicken is fully cooked.

Serve with peanut sauce, brown rice and colorful sliced veggies. Garnish with chopped unsalted roasted peanuts, if desired.

