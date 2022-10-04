Power Metering Market to Record a CAGR of 7.9%, Emergence of ABB Ltd. and Eaton Corp. Plc as Key Market Contributors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Metering Market Research by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is expected to grow by USD 8.97 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Power Metering Market 2022-2026

Power Metering Market 2022-2026: Scope

The power metering market report covers the following areas:

Power Metering Market 2022-2026: Vendor Offerings

ABB Ltd., Aichi Tokei Denki Co. Ltd., ALLETE Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, General Electric Co, Holley Technology Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Inc., Itron Inc., Jabil Inc., Kamstrup AS, Landis Gyr AG, Networked Energy Services, Ningbo Sanxing Medical and Electric Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Shenzhen Kaifa Technology Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Suntront Tech Co. Ltd., Wasion Holdings Ltd., and Xylem Inc. are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

ABB Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of energy meters such as B21 311 400 and B23 112 500.

The company offers a wide range of energy meters such as B21 311 400 and B23 112 500. Eaton Corp. Plc - The company offers power metering and power monitoring equipment such as Power Xpert Meter 2000 and Power Xpert Meter 3000.

The company offers power metering and power monitoring equipment such as Power Xpert Meter 2000 and Power Xpert Meter 3000. General Electric Co - The company offers smart meters such as Multilin EPM 6000 and EPM 7000P.

The company offers smart meters such as Multilin EPM 6000 and EPM 7000P. Honeywell International Inc. - The company offers power meter devices such as Alpha smart AS3000 and HS100.

The company offers power meter devices such as Alpha smart AS3000 and HS100. Hubbell Inc. - The company offers smart meter devices such as kV2c Electric Smart Meter, SGM1100, and SGM1300.

Power Metering Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Residential: The residential segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The rise in the number of proposals for the establishment of smart grids on a regional level, initiatives by legislative bodies, and mandates regarding the replacement of traditional analog-installed meters are some of the factors driving the market growth.



Commercial



Industrial

Geography

APAC: APAC will account for 46% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as increasing urbanization, the rising population, growth in manufacturing industries, and supportive regulatory actions. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and Japan are the key countries for the power metering market in APAC.

and are the key countries for the power metering market in APAC.

Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

Power Metering Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist power metering market growth during the next five years

Approximation of the power metering market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the power metering market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will hinder the growth of power metering market vendors

Power Metering Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.9% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.52 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Aichi Tokei Denki Co. Ltd., ALLETE Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, General Electric Co, Holley Technology Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Inc., Itron Inc., Jabil Inc., Kamstrup AS, Landis Gyr AG, Networked Energy Services, Ningbo Sanxing Medical and Electric Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Shenzhen Kaifa Technology Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Suntront Tech Co. Ltd., Wasion Holdings Ltd., and Xylem Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

