Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets Markets 2018: Global Strategic Business Forecast to 2022 - Growing Interest in Outdoor PoE Deployments Drives the Popularity of Fiber PoE

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.







This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Thousand by the following End-Use Application Segments:





IP Telephony

IP Cameras

Others

The report profiles 44 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Akros Silicon, Inc. (US)

Broadcom Ltd. (US)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

Delta Controls Inc. ( Canada )

) Flexcomm Technology ( Shenzhen ) Limited ( China )

) Limited ( ) Linear Technology Corporation (US)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (US)

Microsemi Corporation (US)

Monolithic Power Systems (US)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. ( Netherlands )

) ON Semiconductor Corporation (US)

Semtech Corporation (US)

Shenzhen Lianrui Electronics Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Silicon Laboratories Inc. (US)

STMicroelectronics N.V. ( Switzerland )

) Texas Instruments, Inc. (US)

Key Topics Covered





1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations



Disclaimers



Data Interpretation & Reporting Level



Quantitative Techniques & Analytics



Product Definitions and Scope of Study







2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Rise of Ethernet Networking: The Foundation of the PoE Market



Global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets Market Scenario



Market Outlook



The United States Lead the Way in PoE Chipsets



Asia-Pacific: The Focal Point for Future Growth



Efficient Power Management Gains Precedence in PoE Chip Design



Focus on Smart Power Budgeting: The Prime Catalyst for Growth in the PoE Market



Increase in VoIP Deployments Spurs Market Opportunities for PoE Chipsets



Development of New Generation 802.3bt PoE to Expand Applications to Higher Power Intelligent Devices



Growing Interest in Outdoor PoE Deployments Drives the Popularity of Fiber PoE



PoE to Emerge as the Crucial Link for Connecting Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Buildings /Infrastructure & Industry 4.0 Networks



PoE: The Power Distribution Backbone for Connected IoT Devices



Low Voltage PoE Lighting: The Next Big Thing in IoT



Disruptive Rise of Smart Grid & IoT to Drive Unconventional Growth in the PoE Market



The Rise of Mega Datacenters Worldwide Supported by Data Center Outsourcing Drives the Importance of PoE Networking



Rising Deployment of IIoT



Higher Penetration of Ethernet in Process Field Devices



Rise in Smart Grid Investments



Major Market Challenges in a Nutshell



Interoperability



Costs



Competitive Offerings



Customer Inertia



Lack of Knowledge







3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets: A Definition



Power over Ethernet (PoE): A Technology Review



Introduction



History



PoE Terminologies



Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE)



Midspan



Endspan



Powered Device (PD)



Understanding PoE



PoE Midspan vs. Switch



Requirement for PoE Splitters



Deployment of PoE Switch Depends on Power Need of PDs



Separation of Power and Data in Wiring Closet Considered More Effective



Growth of PoE Standards



IEEE 802.3af PoE Industry Standard



PoE Revamp: 802.3bt to Power Higher Wattage Devices



Powering PoE Link



Methods for Sending PoE on Ethernet Cable



Using Spare Wire Pairs



Using Data Wires



Using Combination



Benefits of PoE System



Ease of Installation



Flexibility



Use of Existing Data Network Cables and Simplified Installation



Reduction of Costs



Value Outweighs Cost



Safety



Availability of UPS and Back-Up



System Efficiency



Reliable



Security



Advanced Management







4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



PoE Chipsets - A Fragmented Market







4.1 FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Analog Devices, Inc. (USA)



Broadcom, Inc. (USA)



Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)



Delta Controls Inc. (Canada)



Flexcomm Technology (Shenzhen) Limited (China)



Kinetic Technologies (USA)



Akros Silicon, Inc. (USA)



Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (USA)



Microsemi Corporation (USA)



Monolithic Power Systems (USA)



NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands)



ON Semiconductor Corporation (USA)



Semtech Corporation (USA)



Shenzhen Lianrui Electronics Co. Ltd. (China)



Silicon Laboratories Inc. (USA)



STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)



Texas Instruments, Inc. (USA)







4.2 PRODUCTS INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS



PoE Texas Unveils PoE+ to USB-C Driver



Fulham Showcases New elitePOE Line of PoE LED Engines and Control Software



Silicon Labs Introduces Two New PoE Powered Device Families



Bel Magnetic Solutions Launches Line of Single Port 1GBase-T 100W, 4-Pair PoE MagJack ICMs



Dahua Technology Rolls Out ePoE Devices



Analog Devices Releases PoE Powered Device Interface Controller



Aurora Multimedia Develops BlueRiver NT AV-over-IP Chipsets with 10G PoE Capability



Linear Technologies Launches LT4295, a Next-Gen IEEE Compliant Product



D-Link ANZ Unveils DWL-8710AP Unified Wireless-AC POE Outdoor Access Point



ARBOR Introduces ARBOR AES-5204, an Industrial Ethernet Switch with Four PoE Ports



Superior Essex Introduces PowerWise 4PPoE I/O CMR/CMX Cables



Microsemi Introduces PDS-EM-8100 PoE 2.5 Gbps Multiplexer



Innodisk Unveils Two PoE Expansion Cards, ESPL-G4P1 and EMPL-G2P1



Solis Energy Unveils LPT138 Adapter with PoE Feature



DIGISOL Introduces DG-FS1008PH-A, with External Power Adapter



DIGISOL Unveils DG-FS1009PF-A with 1 Uplink Port



amBX Introduces SmartCore, a Lighting System Enabled by IoT



Cree Launches SmartCast, a PoE Platform for IoT Controlled Lighting and Data Analytics



Microsemi Launches PDS-104GO Outdoor PoE Switch



Philips Rolls Out First Lighting Installation Powered by PoE



DIGISOL Unveils DG-WM2015DIO, a 300 Mbps Outdoor 2.4 Ghz Wireless Access Point







4.3 RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Philips Lighting TDC Erhverv Installs First PoE Connected Lighting System in the Nordics



Analog Devices Acquires Linear Technology







5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







Total Companies Profiled: 44 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 45)

The United States (28)

(28) Canada (2)

(2) Europe (7)

(7) France (1)

(1)

Germany (2)

(2)

The United Kingdom (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (2)

(2) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d9pdk2/poweroveretherne?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

