Power Plus Productions® Announces Expansion of Production Team-- Christopher DeArmond Joins as Project Manager

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Plus Productions® announced the addition of Christopher DeArmond as Project Manager. This valuable addition to the production team allows Power Plus Productions to further expand its services to current and new clientele.

Christopher, a Southern California native, has had a long and productive relationship as a freelance Team Lead and Video Engineer for Power Plus Productions. He now joins the production team as a full-time Project Manager. For the past 8 years Christopher worked as a full-time Project Manager and Producer in the live event industry, and has been in Corporate A/V for over 15 years. He currently resides in Vista, CA with his wife, two young children and their dog.

"Over the years I have witnessed the steady and solid demeanor that Chris brings to the production of live events," said Lane Rickard, President at Power Plus Productions. "Under pressure and without drama, Chris is quick to create smart solutions. Both Clients and crew frequently remark on how much they enjoy working with him. Having been impressed by Chris's level of professionalism and knowledge, it became clear that he should become part our team in a full-time role. We are beyond happy that he chose to join us."

Since 1989 Power Plus Productions has been committed to providing the finest quality staff and equipment for any production event. Whether contracted to supply the entire production from concept to completion or working as a production partner, the level of service is consistently professional and flawless. Power Plus Productions prides itself on working with clients to understand their needs, expectations, and help them clearly deliver their message to attendees. The bar of excellence is never static. As with any worthy competitor, the promise is to keep elevating our standards and never settle for anything less than the best.

"After a long and fruitful relationship with Power Plus I am overjoyed to join a team that I have come to know for their professionalism, comradery and willingness to always go above and beyond," said Christopher DeArmond, Project Manager at Power Plus Productions. "I have found, repeatedly, that we both share the same work ethic and approach to producing events for each of our clients. I look forward to continuing this successful relationship as an employee of this reputable organization."

Want to learn more about Power Plus Productions? Visit our website at powerpluspro.com or contact us directly at (760) 727-1717 or by email at info@powerpluscorp.com

