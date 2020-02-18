Power Plus Productions® Announces Expansion of Production Team-- John Poutre Joins as Lighting Department Head

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Plus Productions® announced the addition of John Poutre as Lighting Department Head. The addition of John to the production team is a continuation of Power Plus Production's drive to further expand its services to current and new clientele.

Since the age of four John has been involved with theater and live performance. Graduating with a BA in Theater Arts from SUNY New Paltz, he followed by living a few years in New York City working at various music venues and off-Broadway performances. John transplanted to San Diego and found his calling working as a Technical Director designing and building sets, and installing lighting and decor for corporate events. Soon after he began a twenty-year run as a Lighting Designer and Master Electrician working with a wide variety of clients and venues. John enjoys his home in Clairemont, San Diego made complete by his wife and two dogs.

"John has a long career paralleled with a level of professionalism that is rare," said Lane Rickard, President at Power Plus Productions. "His heart, drive and can-do-attitude means that he doesn't rest until the client is happy. We are lucky to have someone like John on our team where work ethic like his makes all our jobs a little easier."

Since 1989 Power Plus Productions has been committed to providing the finest quality staff and equipment for any production event. Whether contracted to supply the entire production from concept to completion or working as a production partner, the level of service is consistently professional and flawless. Power Plus Productions prides itself on working with clients to understand their needs, expectations, and help them clearly deliver their message to attendees. The bar of excellence is never static. As with any worthy competitor, the promise is to keep elevating our standards and never settle for anything less than the best.

"When I'm asked about my approach to work. I like to quote my father who said, 'A man on his feet is worth two on his seat," said John Poutre, Lighting Department Head at Power Plus Productions. "I'm looking forward to sharing more of my Dad's famous inspirational sayings here at Power Plus. The team is a strong one, with an excellent track record and I'm glad to be a part of it."

Want to learn more about Power Plus Productions? Visit our website at powerpluspro.com or contact us directly at (760) 727-1717 or by email at info@powerpluscorp.com

