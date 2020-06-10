Power Pro Unveils Series of Enhancements and New Features to Drive Lease Conversions

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Pro Leasing (Power Pro), the best-in-class mobile leasing app for apartment operators, has unveiled a more robust platform showcasing a series of enhancements to its original leasing app. The new Tour-Your-Way™ is designed to enable onsite teams to close more leases.

"Tour-Your-Way has catapulted our offerings well beyond the mobile app distinction. We are truly a leasing platform that delivers the features you need to drive more leases, accurately collect leasing performance data and ultimately increase revenue and NOI," said Karen Gladney, co-founder of Power Pro. "We are firmly committed to always innovating our products and giving multifamily operators more and better tools to create the leasing experiences today's apartment prospects want."

The Tour-Your-Way experience includes:

Self-guided tour functionality that fully integrates with leasing-agent-tour software. Power Pro's self-guided tour solution provides an intuitive and visually appealing experience for prospects, who can access their tour through a web link. After the tour, the same link allows prospects to access a personalized e-brochure about the property.

The ability to transfer a guest card to a sister property while in the app.

Virtual touring including Video and Zoom experience.

The ability to load more than one community at a time so that associates can easily toggle between properties. This multi-sites feature makes it easier for onsite teams responsible for leasing multiple apartment communities to close more leases.

Instant prospect ID verification to create peace of mind for your associates.

A streamlined application workflow to make closing easy with built-in navigation directed to the PMS online leasing platform.

Enhanced configuration settings to support desired workflows.

Visual identifiers to highlight apartments shown and most liked by the prospect.

Enhanced reporting features to improve analysis of leasing effectiveness and prospect effectiveness.

Redesigned quote creating a personalized prospect tour summary that they can return to including all their quotes from a particular property, the location of the apartment, features and any videos associated with the quoted apartments.

A self-check-in app to be used by touring prospects. The app is available in Spanish, making it the first self-check-in app in the multifamily space to accommodate Spanish-speaking prospects.

Power Pro now offers a prospect survey that can be automatically sent to a prospect one hour after a tour.

"We are especially excited about Power Pro's enhanced ability to interact with Spanish-speaking prospects," said Ian Andrews, co-founder of Power Pro. "This is a fast-growing segment of the renter population, and it's critical for apartment communities to be able to provide a seamless and comfortable leasing experience to Spanish-speaking prospects."

The Power Pro leasing app unchains leasing associates from their desks so they can create a comfortable, personalized leasing experience to drive prospect engagement throughout the apartment shopping process and the property tour. No longer does an associate have to sit in an office with a prospect and interview them in a setting that the prospect may find too intimidating, formal or impersonal.

With Power Pro, leasing associates can perform all of the critical leasing tasks and gather needed information from a prospect while anywhere on a property, whether sitting in a comfortable courtyard or walking through an apartment home. Associates are able to quickly verify a prospect's ID, and the technology enables them to fill out a guest card, show community photos and videos and access floor plans and pricing – even without an internet connection. Additionally, the solution gives leasing associates the ability to send customized e-brochures to prospects and to share floor plans as well as the pricing of a prospect's favorite apartment as quick, personalized takeaways.

The technology fully integrates with Entrata, RealPage and Yardi.

About Power Pro Leasing

Greenwood Village, Colo.-based Power Pro Leasing's iPad-based software technology enhances consumers' apartment search and leasing experience while at the same time enabling the leasing professional to become more efficient in the leasing and management processes. Predicated on customer-centric needs, the program is designed to raise closing ratios and increase leases for everyone from the greenest to the most senior leasing professionals. When integrated with an apartment community's property management software, Power Pro enables single-entry data and real-time information. This means properties make more money through more leases and increased efficiencies. For more information, please visit www.powerproleasing.com.

