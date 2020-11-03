Power Rental Market by Fuel, Power Rating, Equipment, End User, Application, Rental Type, and Region - Global Forecasts to 2025
DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Rental Market by Fuel (Diesel, Natural Gas), Power Rating, Equipment, End User (Utilities, Oil & Gas, Events, Construction, Mining), Application (Peak Shaving, Base Load, Standby), Rental Type (Retail, Project), and Region - Global Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global power rental market is projected to grow from USD 8,643 billion in 2020 and reach USD 11.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2025.
Key factors driving the demand for power rental solutions include demand for continuous power supply in oil & gas and mining industries, growing need for electrification, as well as a constant power supply of rural areas. Aging power infrastructure and the need for grid stabilization are other pertinent factors supporting the growth of the market.
The diesel segment is expected to hold the largest technology share of the power rental market during the forecast period.
The diesel segment is estimated to be the largest- segment of the power rental market, by fuel type, from 2020 to 2025. Key advantages of using diesel generators include economical operation and easy availability and storage. Additionally, diesel generator sets are ideal for long-term (prime) operations with a load of range 70-80% as they are designed typically to offer the best operational efficiency.
North America: The fastest-growing market for power rental.
The North American region is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing power rental, by region, during the forecast period. Countries such as the US and Canada are the fastest-growing markets in the North American region. North America is expected to continue to dominate the power rental market during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing investments in the oil & gas, construction, and mining industries. Additionally, the increased investments in the mining and related exploration activities in the region are also driving the requirement for power rental equipment during the forecast duration.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Power Rental Market, by Region
4.2 Power Rental Market, by End-user
4.3 Power Rental Market, by Application
4.4 Power Rental Market, by Power Rating
4.5 Power Rental Market, by Fuel Type
4.6 Power Rental Market, by Equipment
4.7 Power Rental Market, by Rental Type
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Demand for Continuous Power Supply from Mining and Oil & Gas Industries
5.2.1.2 Growing Need for Electrification and Continuous Power Supply in Developing Regions
5.2.1.3 Aging Power Infrastructure and Need for Grid Stabilization
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Fluctuations in Fuel and Mining Commodity Prices
5.2.2.2 Strict Regulations Pertaining to Emission Reduction in Fossil Fuel-Powered Equipment
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Integration of Power Rental Generators with Renewable Energy Sources
5.2.3.2 Advent of Digital Technology Solutions for Operations Enhancement
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Market Fluctuations Due to COVID-19
5.2.4.2 Risk of Payment Default from End-User Industries
5.3 Technology Analysis
5.3.1 Integration of Power Rental Solutions with Next-Gen Technologies
5.3.1.1 Renewable Energy Sources
5.3.1.2 Energy Storage Systems
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
5.5 Rental Solution Case Study Analysis
5.5.1 Oil & Gas Sector
5.5.2 Construction Sector
5.5.3 Utilities Sector
6 Impact of COVID-19 on Power Rental Market, Scenario Analysis, by Region
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Impact of COVID-19 on GDP
6.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Power Rental End-users
6.3.1 Utilities
6.3.2 Construction Sector
6.3.3 Oil & Gas Sector
6.4 Optimistic Scenario
6.5 Realistic Scenario
6.6 Pessimistic Scenario
7 Power Rental Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Peak Shaving
7.2.1 Developing Regions Majorly Deploy Power Rental Equipment for Peak Shaving Applications
7.3 Standby Power
7.3.1 Hospitals, Schools, and Office Buildings Use Power Rental Equipment for Standby Power Applications
7.4 Base Load/Continuous Power
7.4.1 Oil & Gas and Mining Industries Mainly Use Power Rental Solutions for Base Load Applications
8 Power Rental Market, by End-user
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Utilities
8.2.1 Increasing Demand for Continuous Power is Driving Demand for Power Rental Solutions from Utilities
8.3 Oil & Gas
8.3.1 Growing Exploration Activities Are Fueling Demand for Power Rental Solutions from Oil & Gas Industry
8.4 Events
8.4.1 Rise in Sports Events Are Boosting Demand for Power Rental Solutions
8.5 Construction
8.5.1 Investment in Infrastructure Development is Expected to Propel Demand for Power Rental Solutions from Construction Industry
8.6 Mining
8.6.1 Remote Location of Mining Sites Necessitate Deployment of Power Rental Solutions for Economic Operations
8.7 Manufacturing
8.7.1 Increasing Investment in Manufacturing Sector is Driving Power Rental Market
8.8 Telecom & Data Centers
8.8.1 Increased Number of Data Centres is Driving Market for Power Rental Solutions
8.9 Others
9 Power Rental Market, by Equipment
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Generators
9.2.1 Standby Power Applications from Telecom, Data Center, Medical, and Other Industries Driving Demand
9.3 Transformers
9.3.1 Increasing Demand for Utility-Scale Temporary Power Plants is Driving Transformer Market
9.4 Load Banks
9.4.1 Increasing Number of Power Plant Installations Worldwide is Driving Need for Load Banks
9.5 Others
10 Power Rental Market, by Power Rating
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Up to 50 kW Power Rating
10.2.1 Up to 50 kW Equipment Are Mainly Used in Construction Industry
10.3 51 -500 Kw Power Rating
10.3.1 51 -500 Kw Equipment Are Suitable for Base Load or Continuous Power Supply Applications
10.4 501-2,500 Kw Power Rating
10.4.1 501-2,500 Kw Equipment Are Used in Utility-Scale Power Generation Plants
10.5 Above 2,500 kW Power Rating
10.5.1 Above 2,500 Kw Equipment Are Used in Power-Intensive Industries
11 Power Rental Market, by Rental Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Retail Rental
11.2.1 Requirement for Retail Rental is High in Developed Markets
11.3 Project Rental
11.3.1 Project Rental Type is Mainly Opted by Utilities
12 Power Rental Market, by Fuel Type
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Diesel
12.2.1 Ease of Availability and Storage of Diesel Are Driving Demand for Diesel-Based Power Rental Solutions
12.3 Natural Gas
12.3.1 Stringent Emission Norms is Creating Market Opportunities for Natural Gas-Based Power Rental Solutions
12.4 Others
13 Power Rental Market, by Region
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Asia-Pacific
13.3 North America
13.4 South America
13.5 Europe
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)
14.2.1 Star
14.2.2 Emerging Leaders
14.2.3 Pervasive
14.2.4 Other Players
14.3 Ranking of Players, 2019
14.4 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Players
14.5 Competitive Scenario
14.5.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
14.5.2 New Product Launches
14.5.3 Investments& Expansions
14.5.4 Contracts & Agreements
14.5.5 Partnerships & Collaborations
15 Company Profile
15.1 Caterpillar
15.2 Atlas Copco
15.3 Cummins
15.4 United Rentals
15.5 Ashtead Group
15.6 Aggreko
15.7 Herc Rentals
15.8 Generac
15.9 Speedy Hire plc.
15.10 Wacker Neuson Se
15.11 Bredenoord
15.12 Allmand Brothers
15.13 Kohler Co.
15.14 Soenergy International
15.15 Multiquip Inc.
15.16 J& J Equipment Rentals & Sales
15.17 Temp-Power
15.18 Ahern Rentals
15.19 One Source Rental
15.20 Diy Rentals
16 Appendix
