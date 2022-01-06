Power Rental Market in Americas to Record USD 873.83 Mn Growth | Aggreko Plc, APR Energy, Ashtead Group Plc, and Atlas Copco AB emerge as dominant players | Technavio

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Power Rental Market in Americas is expected to increase by USD 873.83 million from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum in the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 5.34% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vendor Insights-

The power rental market is fragmented due to the presence of many regional and global players. To compete in the market, vendors are focusing on introducing differentiated products at competitive prices.

Aggreko Plc: The company offers generators and power turbines on a rental basis. It offers diesel and natural gas generators for planned and emergency applications.

APR Energy: The company provides genset generators and mobile gas turbine power plants on a rental basis.

Ashtead Group Plc: The company offers power generation equipment such as turbines and generators on rental basis.

Atlas Copco AB: The company offers mobile diesel generators on a rental basis.

Caterpillar Inc.: The company offers generators ranging from 20 to 2,000 kilowatt electricity of power on a rental basis.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Power Rental Market in Americas: Driver

Rising demand from the mining industry:

Old mines operating in the Americas are exhibiting high demand for rental power as they had limited resources during their development and operation. In addition, the inclusion of new equipment in these mines has further increased the need for an uninterrupted power supply. These factors have increased the demand for temporary power solutions as they provide the flexibility of scaling power supply, depending on the need for power in short periods. With the growth of the mining industry, the demand for such power rental solutions is expected to increase and thus drive market growth.

Power Rental Market in Americas: Trend

Use of gas generators:

Growing concerns over the emissions caused by power plants have led to the demand for effective power generating solutions that consume less fuel and also emit fewer greenhouse gases. This has increased the adoption of gas generators as they help mitigate emissions and also generate more power. The adoption of such generators are enabling vendors in the market to reduce the total cost of ownership, improve operational efficiency, and achieve greater profits. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Power Rental Market In Americas Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.34% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 873.83 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.93 Regional analysis Americas and Rest of Americas Performing market contribution Americas at 100% Key consumer countries Americas Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aggreko Plc, APR Energy, Ashtead Group Plc, Atlas Copco AB, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Generac Power Systems Inc., Herc Rentals Inc., Siemens AG, and United Rentals Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

