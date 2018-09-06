Power Rogers & Smith, L.L.P. Attorneys Secure One of the 50 Largest Verdicts in 2017

Robert Montagano, now 53, was working as a truck driver on July 1, 2014, transporting several bundles of carbon steel tubing on his trailer bed. The steel bundles were loaded into two rows, with five full bundles and one partial bundle of carbon steel tubing on the bottom row. After arriving at the delivery location, while the crane operator attempted to unload the top row of steel bundles, the bundle loaded on top of the partial bundle rolled out of place and fell on Montagano, crushing his legs.

The falling carbon steel tubes fractured his tibia and fibula, and also lacerated his right popliteal artery. Doctors initially amputated his right leg above the knee due to the crush injuries and blood loss, and later had to amputate his left leg above the knee after he developed a fungal infection.

"It was an honor to represent Mr. Montagano and his wife," said Power, Jr. "We are thankful that the jury recognized that Defendants' wrongful conduct caused this horrific and life-changing injury to occur."

According to Jury Verdict Reporter data, this is the single largest verdict secured in a lawsuit involving double leg amputations in Illinois. The previous high, a $39.2 million award, was set in 1985.

Joe Power has received some of the most prestigious legal awards in the nation, including Super Lawyers, Best Lawyers in America, Lawdragon, and more. He is currently a member and serves as President of the Inner Circle of Advocates, an invitation-only organization comprised of 100 of the best plaintiff attorneys in the nation.

Power Rogers & Smith, L.L.P. is a personal injury law firm based in Chicago, IL, that has consistently been included in the list of Best Law Firms, and has earned the title of No. 1 Plaintiff's Law Firm in most dollars earned for its clients by Chicago Lawyer magazine's Annual Settlement Survey for an unprecedented eight consecutive years. To contact Power Rogers & Smith, L.L.P., visit our website at http://www.prslaw.com/.

