Power Rogers Attorneys Selected to 2021 Illinois Super Lawyers

Twelve attorneys from Power Rogers have been selected for inclusion in the latest edition of Illinois Super Lawyers.

The U.S. News - Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" Tier 1 rated Personal Injury and Medical Malpractice firm boasts the following:

Nine attorneys named to the Super Lawyers list , which recognizes no more than 5% of all practicing attorneys in each state.

, which recognizes no more than 5% of all practicing attorneys in each state. Three attorneys named to the Super Lawyers list of Rising Stars, to which no more than 2.5% of practicing attorneys are named.

Partner Joseph A. Power Jr. received additional selection to the Top 10 and Top 100 Illinois Super Lawyers lists.

This is the 17th consecutive year Partners Joseph A. Power Jr., Larry R. Rogers Sr., and Larry R. Rogers Jr. have been selected to the Illinois Super Lawyers list.

Attorneys named to 2021 Illinois Super Lawyers:

Joseph A. Power Jr. ( Super Lawyers 2005-2021)

( 2005-2021) Larry R. Rogers Sr. ( Super Lawyers 2005-2021)

( 2005-2021) Thomas G. Siracusa ( Super Lawyers 2008-2021)

( 2008-2021) Thomas M. Power ( Super Lawyers 2012-2021)

( 2012-2021) Larry R. Rogers Jr. ( Super Lawyers 2005-2021)

( 2005-2021) Devon C. Bruce ( Super Lawyers 2005, 2009-2021)

( 2005, 2009-2021) Joseph W. Balesteri ( Super Lawyers 2005, 2009-2021)

( 2005, 2009-2021) Sean M. Houlihan ( Super Lawyers 2014-2021, Rising Stars 2008-2012)

( 2014-2021, Rising Stars 2008-2012) Carolyn Daley (Super Lawyers 2021, Rising Stars 2016-2020)

Attorneys named to 2021 Illinois Super Lawyers Rising Stars:

Jonathan M. Thomas (Rising Stars 2016-2021)

(Rising Stars 2016-2021) Kathryn L. Conway (Rising Stars 2014-2021)

(Rising Stars 2014-2021) James Power (Rising Stars 2019-2021)

A Proven Civil Trial Practice

Backed by a roster of accomplished and highly respected trial lawyers, Power Rogers has become Chicago's premier personal injury law firm.

Over the years, Power Rogers has recovered more than $4 billion in verdicts and settlements in complex claims involving serious personal injury, medical malpractice, product liability, and civil rights litigation.

With $900 million more recovered than its closest competitor since 2000, the firm has also been named the "No. 1 Plaintiff's Law Firm" in most dollars earned for clients 11 years in a row by Chicago Lawyer's Annual Settlement Survey.

For more information, visit www.powerrogers.com.

