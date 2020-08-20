Power Rogers Founding Partners Selected to 2021 Best Lawyers List

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Rogers, LLP Founding Partners Joseph A. Power, Jr. and Larry R. Rogers, Sr. have been named to the 2021 list of The Best Lawyers in America®.

Hailed for its purely peer-review based methodology, Best Lawyers recognizes top attorneys across the U.S. and abroad who have garnered the respect and esteem of their colleagues.

Each year, the publication solicits nominations, feedback, and votes from previous Best Lawyers listees, and selects candidates who earn the most votes from peers for inclusion in its prestigious listing. In total, no more than 5% of all practicing attorneys are named to the Best Lawyers list – a testament to the remarkable success and reputations honorees have cultivated over the course of their careers.

Power, Jr. and Rogers, Sr. were both recognized for their work in the area of Plaintiffs' Personal Injury Litigation.

Careers of Commitment. A Legacy of Success.

Chicago Trial Lawyers Joseph A. Power, Jr. and Larry R. Rogers, Sr. have become known for their tremendous talent and unceasing commitment to justice.

As Founding Partners of Power Rogers, LLP, the two have built their Chicago-based personal injury and civil trial practice into a firm that's spent a decade at the top – having been named Chicago Lawyer magazine's "No. 1 Plaintiff's Law Firm" in most dollars earned for clients ten years in a row.

Power Rogers has recovered more than $4 billion in verdicts and settlements for clients - $900 million more than its closest competitor since the year 2000.

In addition to being long-standing members of the illustrious Inner Circle of Advocates, an invitation-only group of the nation's 100 most elite plaintiffs' trial lawyers, Power, Jr. and Rogers, Sr. have accumulated some of the legal industry's most sought-after awards and accolades. Some – like Best Lawyers– have recognized both of them each year for decades.

Over the course of their decorated careers, Power, Jr. and Rogers, Sr. have fought for thousands of victims and families, and have set and broken numerous records in complex claims involving medical malpractice, wrongful death, commercial trucking accidents, and other matters of serious personal injury. Their legacy of success includes the largest medical malpractice jury verdict in Illinois history ($55M), a $100M recovery in a trucking case that exposed Illinois' infamous "licenses for bribes" scandal, and numerous other multi-million recoveries.

The two attorneys have also held prominent leadership roles in some of the country's top professional organizations. Power, Jr. is the immediate past President of the Inner Circle of Advocates and former President of the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association. Rogers, Sr., also a former Illinois Trial Lawyers Association President - the organization's first Black attorney to hold that post - and has served as President of the Cook County Bar Association.

Joseph A. Power, Jr. and Larry R. Rogers, Sr. are founding Partners of Power Rogers, LLP, a nationally recognized personal injury and civil trial law firm based in Chicago, Illinois. As two of the nation's most respected plaintiffs' trial lawyers, the two have helped recover billions in compensation for victims and families harmed by the negligent and wrongful acts of others. For more information, visit www.powerrogers.com.

