Power Storage Solutions and Fiber Installation: An Exciting New Endeavor

DALLAS, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Storage Solutions (PWRSS) is a premier DC Power services provider and equipment distributor in the engineering, installation, and fulfillment roll is expanding into fiber installations. Our technicians have been busy at a major telecommunications site in the Southeast assisting with the upgrade of legacy cable networks to fiber. PWRSS helps to make the transition smoother, as our customers are migrating to fiber.

Power Storage Solutions

In the fiber environment, there's more to powering network devices than Power over Ethernet, especially when wattage and distance requirements increase. Everything is dependent on a quality source of DC power to operate and provide seamless protection of the Fiber Optic Components. Our teams work in partnership with our customers in sourcing, design, and installation to accomplish this high-tech transition. The Power Storage Solutions Team is ready to assist in your next upgrade, addition, or new build projects.

Power Storage Solutions can support the central office migration to fiber along with the integration of fiber into hub sites and local distribution cabinets. We are customer driven and focused on powering your new fiber installation from beginning to end.

About Power Storage Solutions

Power Storage Solutions (PWRSS) is an innovative solutions provider and service company for DC Power. Power Storage was founded in 2018 and has expanded to six locations and service technicians throughout the continental US. Power Storage Solutions provides comprehensive power solutions – engineering, fulfillment, installation, preventive maintenance, and battery recycling. PWRSS clients are Fortune 500 companies within Petrochemical, Telecommunications, Utilities, Data Centers, Financial, Healthcare and Education. PWRSS also provides solutions for the emerging markets of grid stabilization, micro-grid and load shifting for businesses and electric transmission.

Headquarters in Dallas, TX. Locations: Houston, TX, Detroit, MI, Orlando, FL, Lexington, KY and Sacramento, CA

For more information, visit www.pwrstoragesolutionsx.com.

Media Contact:

Derrick Elledge

12142444942

[email protected]

SOURCE Power Storage Solutions