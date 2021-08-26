Power Strip Market Size Worth $15.7 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global power strip market size is expected to reach USD 15.7 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. With the rise in disposable income, there has been a surge in the demand for electrical equipment with advanced technology, which is the major factor driving the market growth. The need for power quality protection equipment is becoming essential as the use of electronic equipment is increasing in the residential sector, corporations, and manufacturing facilities.

Key Insights & Findings:

In terms of type, the common power strip segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period

In terms of protection type, the surge protection segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period. The growing preference for smart power strips with surge protectors to protect smart and delicate appliances is expected to drive the segment growth

In terms of application, the commercial segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. With the growing need to reduce electricity wastage, commercial sites are adopting smart power strips to monitor appliances that are on standby mode and shut down the power, thereby reducing power usage

The growth of sustainable development initiatives in emerging economies such as China and India is expected to create growth opportunities for the market players in the Asia Pacific region over the forecast period. Additionally, increased investment in high-quality and low-cost innovative products is also expected to propel market growth in the region.

Read 100 page market research report, "Power Strip Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Protection (Surge Protection, Fuse-based Protection), By Application (Household, Commercial, Industrial), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

The need for power protectors for individual equipment as well as the entire facility is increasing as surges and transient voltages impact profitability and productivity. In recent years, the market, once dominated by household appliances, has branched out into a massive range of different offerings. The demand for sophisticated and highly technological appliances and such as personal computers, LED televisions, printers, washing machines, microwaves, and industrial equipment is increasing rapidly.

The adoption of technologically advanced equipment such as laptops, LCDs, washing machines, and LED televisions in emerging countries is driving the demand for technologically advanced power strips. The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to have a positive impact on the market growth. The pandemic has led to lockdowns across the globe, impelling people to work from home, increasing the need to connect several devices at the same time.

Grand View Research has segmented the global power strip market based on type, protection, application, and region:

Power Strip Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Smart Power Strip



Common Power Strip



Specialized Power Strip

Power Strip Protection Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Surge Protection



Fuse-based Protection



Others

Power Strip Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Household



Commercial



Industrial

Power Strip Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Power Strip Market

General Electric

Belkin International, Inc.

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc

Schneider Electric SE

Legrand SA

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd

Panasonic Corporation

Cyber Power Systems, Inc.

Delixi Electric Ltd.

Falconer Electronics.

