Power TakeOff's COVID-19 Response Showcases Importance of Data Analytics & Virtual Engagement

DENVER, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Power TakeOff has launched two new utility COVID-19 Community Assistance Programs that provide customer support to financially at-risk businesses and institutions through customized consultations aimed at optimizing buildings while fully or partially closed.

● The unique situation demonstrates Power TakeOff's robust machine learning prospecting engine and flexible, versatile customer engagement team that has been remotely and virtually engaging businesses since 2007.

● To date, the team has helped local businesses and schools save nearly 1,000,000 kWh (approximately $100,000) during Stay-At-Home orders.

This year, businesses experienced something they never had before: a prolonged and unexpected shutdown of their workplaces. Many businesses found that even when employees weren't using workspaces, they still had high energy usage. This revealed the surprisingly high cost of operational energy inefficiency. This is exactly the problem that Power TakeOff and its Virtual Commissioning™ (VCx™) Program solves.

To help address this challenge, Power TakeOff worked with two utilities to launch unique pilot programs in the Midwest and Rocky Mountain regions that use meter data to identify operational efficiency opportunities. Power TakeOff either directly engaged or created reports for relevant organizations to share easy, operational solutions to reduce utility costs while their business was closed. These changes have saved ~1,000,000 kWh (approximately $100,000) over the last three months at no cost to participants. This shows the value of Power TakeOff's operational approach to energy efficiency.

The remote and virtual nature of Power TakeOff's data engagement services has proven especially valuable during the COVID-19 pandemic. Because no on-site visits are necessary, through the support of Power TakeOff consultants, customers can continue to realize energy efficiency savings during social distancing restrictions.

About Power TakeOff

Since 2007 Power TakeOff has led the creation of non-residential utility data products, services, and efficiency programs made possible by ongoing grid modernization. The company specializes in using advanced machine learning analytics and software to simplify vast amounts of data produced by utilities and buildings into 1) targeted program prospecting, 2) personalized, custom energy efficiency recommendations, and 3) M&V 2.0 / NMEC statistical saving results. The Company's Virtual Commissioning™ (VCx™) Program achieved 20 GWh of savings in 2019 with utility DSM goals of approximately 35 GWh in 2020.

Utility leaders across the U.S. and Canada rely on Power TakeOff to transform complex non-residential engagement challenges into solutions that deliver exceptional customer experiences and results, while increasing utility revenue and reducing GHG emissions.

