Power Team of Former Keller Williams Influencers, Expansionists, and Technology Disruptors create Thrive Network at eXp Realty

AUSTIN, Texas, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ex-Keller Williams leaders have partnered with a stealth team of digital marketing executives to form a new company called the Thrive Network. Founding members include Devin Doherty, Sean Goerss, and Jim Gray, all prior expansion team owners, CEOs, MAPS coaches, and members of Gary Keller's private mastermind group.

Thrive Network delivers an integrated suite of technology tools and services to our agents and teams that help generate more leads, improve agent network cultivation, and ultimately grow their business faster. "Our core productivity and training systems are designed to increase agent production on Day 1," emphasizes co-founder Jim Gray. "Our Production Rocket™ and Daily Rocket™ lead gen systems are deployed the day that teams and agents join our network, driving sales pipeline growth immediately."

Adds Doherty, "Our winning combination of recruiting and productivity systems deliver the results that every organization is looking for - profitability and agent retention." This combined recruiting and productivity platform is purpose-built to flex between solo agents, leaders, and agents within any size real estate team, independent brokerage owners, real estate coaches, as well as industry influencers.

"We built Thrive Network as a turn-key agent platform on top of the eXp broker platform," said co-founder Sean Goerss. "eXp Realty provides an opportunity to create a business without borders. At Thrive, we're building on eXp's value with a proprietary technology stack that is executed on the agent's behalf, which helps them to receive more leads and focus on serving more clients than before, with Thrive being the powerful engine on the back end of their business."

eXp Realty continues to draw in top talent across the nation, particularly independent brokerage owners and expansion team owners. Thrive Network is poised to become the network of choice within eXp Realty as it is uniquely focused on actively solving the key challenge facing every real estate professional today: increasing profit in a perennially more unstable and complex industry.

Learn more about Thrive at www.thriverealestatenetwork.com.

