Power to Gas Market Size to Grow by USD 22.13 Mn| Increase in the supply of natural gas to boost market growth| Technavio

Vendor Insights

The power to gas Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AEG Power Solutions BV

E.ON SE

Electrochaea GmbH

ENGIE SA

ENTSOG AISBL

EXYTRON GmbH

Hitachi Zosen Inova AG

INERATEC

ITM Power Plc

MAN Energy Solutions SE

McPhy Energy SA

MicroPyros BioEnerTec GmbH

Nel ASA

Power-to-Gas Hungary Kft.

Siemens AG

Solarplaza

Sunfire GmbH

thyssenkrupp AG

Uniper SE

ZSW

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe will account for 43% of the market's growth. In Europe, Germany and France are the most important markets for power to gas conversion. This region's market will rise at a quicker rate than those in South America, North America, and MEA.

The availability of natural gas reserves and a large increase in demand for high-power supply solutions in the automotive and energy industries would aid the expansion of the power to gas market in Europe.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, Japan, Germany, and France are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Power to Gas Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

During the projected period, the power to hydrogen sector will gain considerable market share in the power to gas market. Instead of being utilized to manufacture another form of gas, the hydrogen produced in a power to hydrogen system is injected into the natural gas grid or used in transportation. Proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysis is at the heart of the system. An electrolyzer transforms electrical energy into chemical energy, allowing for easier electricity storage. In the approaching years, such elements will boost the segment's expansion.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The rise in natural gas supply is one of the primary elements driving the global power to gas industry's expansion. Another factor that is likely to have a favorable impact on the sector throughout the projected period is an increase in the number of CNG vehicles. The unpredictability in natural gas prices, on the other hand, is one of the hurdles to the global power to gas industry's expansion.

Customize Your Report

Power to Gas Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.14% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 22.13 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.01 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AEG Power Solutions BV, E.ON SE, Electrochaea GmbH, ENGIE SA, ENTSOG AISBL, EXYTRON GmbH, Hitachi Zosen Inova AG, INERATEC, ITM Power Plc, MAN Energy Solutions SE, McPhy Energy SA, MicroPyros BioEnerTec GmbH, Nel ASA, Power-to-Gas Hungary Kft., Siemens AG, Solarplaza, Sunfire GmbH, thyssenkrupp AG, Uniper SE, and ZSW Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Power to hydrogen - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Power to hydrogen - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Power to hydrogen - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Power to hydrogen - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Power to hydrogen - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Power to methane - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Power to methane - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Power to methane - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Power to methane - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Power to methane - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Electrochaea GmbH

Exhibit 89: Electrochaea GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 90: Electrochaea GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Electrochaea GmbH - Key offerings

10.4 EXYTRON GmbH

Exhibit 92: EXYTRON GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 93: EXYTRON GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: EXYTRON GmbH - Key offerings

10.5 Hitachi Zosen Inova AG

Exhibit 95: Hitachi Zosen Inova AG - Overview



Exhibit 96: Hitachi Zosen Inova AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Hitachi Zosen Inova AG - Key offerings

10.6 ITM Power Plc

Exhibit 98: ITM Power Plc - Overview



Exhibit 99: ITM Power Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: ITM Power Plc - Key offerings

10.7 MAN Energy Solutions SE

Exhibit 101: MAN Energy Solutions SE - Overview



Exhibit 102: MAN Energy Solutions SE - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: MAN Energy Solutions SE - Key offerings

10.8 McPhy Energy SA

Exhibit 104: McPhy Energy SA - Overview



Exhibit 105: McPhy Energy SA - Business segments



Exhibit 106: McPhy Energy SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: McPhy Energy SA - Segment focus

10.9 Nel ASA

Exhibit 108: Nel ASA - Overview



Exhibit 109: Nel ASA - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Nel ASA - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Nel ASA - Segment focus

10.10 Siemens AG

Exhibit 112: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 113: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 115: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Siemens AG - Segment focus

10.11 thyssenkrupp AG

Exhibit 117: thyssenkrupp AG - Overview



Exhibit 118: thyssenkrupp AG - Business segments



Exhibit 119: thyssenkrupp AG - Key news



Exhibit 120: thyssenkrupp AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: thyssenkrupp AG - Segment focus

10.12 Uniper SE

Exhibit 122: Uniper SE - Overview



Exhibit 123: Uniper SE - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Uniper SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Uniper SE - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 129: Research methodology



Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 131: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations

