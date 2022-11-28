Power Tool Accessories Global Market Report 2022: Industry 4.0 and Smart Precision Manufacturing Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Tool Accessories Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global power tool accessories market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.55% during 2022-2027.

MARKET ANALYSIS



Rapid industrialization and increasing applications in the household and commercial sectors are primarily driving the power tools and power tool accessories market. These accessories are mainly used in the automobile, aerospace, construction, electronics, and shipbuilding industries. They also have various household applications, such as the removal of paint, soldering of wire, thawing of pipes, and other DIY projects. The growth in the use and demand for Li-ion batteries and the rise in infrastructural developments has further surged the demand for cordless tools and batteries.



The power tools have been a convenient solution for workers across industries that also help eliminate manual labor. Industries like construction and automotive also serve as a source of innovation and product development for power tools and accessories. They also serve as forerunners in adopting the latest market trends. Power tools, which include drilling and fastening tools, demolition tools, sawing and cutting tools, and material-removal tools, have unlimited use across the industrial, commercial, and residential sectors. Such factors are a significant contributor to the power tool accessories market.



Market Dynamics



Market Opportunities & Trends

Growing Prominence of Asian Manufacturing

Industry 4.0 and Smart Precision Manufacturing

Growth in the Construction Industry

Growing Demand for Prefabricated Buildings

Increasing Wind and Solar Energy Installations

Market Growth Enablers

Developments in Li-Ion Battery Technology

Rise in Home Improvement & Diy Activities

Rising Applications of Fastening Tools

Increasing Infrastructural Projects

Market Restraints

Presence of Hand Tools and Low-Cost Labor

Fluctuations in Raw Material Pricing

End-User Variability





SEGMENTATION



Segmentation by Accessory Type

Drill Bits

Screwdriver Bits

Router Bits

Circular Saw Blades

Jig Saw Blades

Bandsaw Blades

Abrasive Wheels

Reciprocating Saw Blades

Batteries

Others

Segmentation by End-user

Industrial

Automotive

Aerospace

Electronics

Energy

Construction

Shipbuilding

Others

Commercial

Residential

Segmentation by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

APAC

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

Key Vendors

Stanley Black & Decker

& Decker Robert Bosch

Techtronic Industries Company (TTI)

Makita

Hilti

Other Prominent Vendors

Apex Tool Group

Snap-on

Koki Holdings

Fortive

Positec

Chervon

Fein

FERM

AIMCO

Festool

CS Unitec

Dynabrade

Husqvarna

Stihl

Blount

KYOCERA

INTERSKOL

Panasonic

URYU SEISAKU

Atlas Copco

Ingersoll Rand

Emerson

