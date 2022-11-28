Power Tool Accessories Global Market Report 2022: Industry 4.0 and Smart Precision Manufacturing Presents Opportunities

Nov 28, 2022, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Tool Accessories Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global power tool accessories market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.55% during 2022-2027.
MARKET ANALYSIS
Rapid industrialization and increasing applications in the household and commercial sectors are primarily driving the power tools and power tool accessories market. These accessories are mainly used in the automobile, aerospace, construction, electronics, and shipbuilding industries. They also have various household applications, such as the removal of paint, soldering of wire, thawing of pipes, and other DIY projects. The growth in the use and demand for Li-ion batteries and the rise in infrastructural developments has further surged the demand for cordless tools and batteries.
The power tools have been a convenient solution for workers across industries that also help eliminate manual labor. Industries like construction and automotive also serve as a source of innovation and product development for power tools and accessories. They also serve as forerunners in adopting the latest market trends. Power tools, which include drilling and fastening tools, demolition tools, sawing and cutting tools, and material-removal tools, have unlimited use across the industrial, commercial, and residential sectors. Such factors are a significant contributor to the power tool accessories market.
Market Dynamics
Market Opportunities & Trends
- Growing Prominence of Asian Manufacturing
- Industry 4.0 and Smart Precision Manufacturing
- Growth in the Construction Industry
- Growing Demand for Prefabricated Buildings
- Increasing Wind and Solar Energy Installations
Market Growth Enablers
- Developments in Li-Ion Battery Technology
- Rise in Home Improvement & Diy Activities
- Rising Applications of Fastening Tools
- Increasing Infrastructural Projects
Market Restraints
- Presence of Hand Tools and Low-Cost Labor
- Fluctuations in Raw Material Pricing
- End-User Variability
SEGMENTATION
Segmentation by Accessory Type
- Drill Bits
- Screwdriver Bits
- Router Bits
- Circular Saw Blades
- Jig Saw Blades
- Bandsaw Blades
- Abrasive Wheels
- Reciprocating Saw Blades
- Batteries
- Others
Segmentation by End-user
- Industrial
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- Electronics
- Energy
- Construction
- Shipbuilding
- Others
- Commercial
- Residential
Segmentation by Geography
North America
- US
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
APAC
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- India
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Turkey
Key Vendors
- Stanley Black & Decker
- Robert Bosch
- Techtronic Industries Company (TTI)
- Makita
- Hilti
Other Prominent Vendors
- Apex Tool Group
- Snap-on
- Koki Holdings
- Fortive
- Positec
- Chervon
- Fein
- FERM
- AIMCO
- Festool
- CS Unitec
- Dynabrade
- Husqvarna
- Stihl
- Blount
- KYOCERA
- INTERSKOL
- Panasonic
- URYU SEISAKU
- Atlas Copco
- Ingersoll Rand
- Emerson
