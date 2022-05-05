Power Tool Accessories Market: 3.80% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2020 | Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2024

Download Sample Report to get analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment

Power Tool Accessories Market: Regional Analysis

38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for power tool accessories in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European and South American regions. The rise in the number of outsourcing activities to countries such as Canada, Mexico, and Brazil will facilitate the power tool accessories market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Power Tool Accessories Market: Segmentation Analysis

The power tool accessories market share growth by the professional segment will be significant during the forecast period. The professional segment of the global power tool accessories market is larger than the consumer segment because of the size of the construction, manufacturing, and automotive industries. The growth of the professional segment of this market will be driven by improvements in the construction, manufacturing, and automotive industries. It is expected that the US, China, and India to be the major contributors to this growth.

Some of the Key Topics Covered in the Report Include

Market Driver:

One of the key factors driving growth in the power tool accessories market is the increase in sales of passenger cars. Power tools are used for various applications in the automotive production line. Therefore, a rise in the sales or production of vehicles is expected to propel the demand for power tools and accessories. Rapid urbanization, better road infrastructure, and consumer preference for new vehicle models with high fuel efficiency and low emissions are some of the factors driving the market growth in Asia. An increase in consumer preference for fuel efficiency and low emission will drive the demand for passenger cars, thereby propelling the demand for power tools and accessories.

Market Challenge:

The decline in construction and automobile sales in China is a major challenge for the power tool accessories market. The recent slowdown that the Chinese economy has been experiencing will have an adverse impact on power tools and accessories markets. The slowdown is mainly attributed to the sluggish performance and manufacturing overcapacity of the country's real estate sector. The manufacturing sector is also adversely affected by the slowdown of the Chinese economy. The primary problem of this sector is the excess production capacity. The slow growth of the manufacturing sectors in China will have an adverse effect on the global power tool accessories market. Construction activities in the world's largest construction market have been declining over the past two years, which, in turn, has affected the world construction market and its related equipment.

Vendor Landscape

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Atlas Copco AB

Baker Hughes Co.

Bellwether Resources International Inc.

Bit Brokers International Ltd.

Caterpillar Inc.

Drill King International LP

Drilling Products Inc.

Halliburton Co.

National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Sandvik AB

Moreover, the power tool accessories market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Power Tool Accessories Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 373.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.80 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries The US and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Atlas Copco AB, Baker Hughes Co., Bellwether Resources International Inc., Bit Brokers International Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., Drill King International LP, Drilling Products Inc., Halliburton Co., National Oilwell Varco Inc., and Sandvik AB Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

3. Market Sizing

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Professional

Consumer

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 22: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

The regions covered in the report are:

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

North America was the largest region of the market in 2020 and would continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025. It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 5% between 2020 and 2025, which is slower than the overall market

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Volume driver - Demand led growth

8.1.1 Increase in sales of passenger cars

8.1.2 Growth of fabricated metal products

8.1.3 Rise in construction activities in emerging nations in APAC

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Decline in construction and automobile sales in China

8.2.2 High cost of power tools

8.2.3 Lack of skilled labors

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increased integration of Internet of Things (IoT) in manufacturing processes

8.3.2 Rise in EV sales

8.3.3 Increase in demand for commercial aircraft

9. Vendor Landscape

10. Vendor Analysis

11. Appendix

