Power Tools Accessories Market in the UK to grow by USD 29.76 mn | Growing Demand for Power Tools for DIY Projects to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Power Tools Accessories Market in UK 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Caterpillar Inc., Festool GmbH, Hilti Corp., Koki Holdings Co. Ltd., KYOCERA Corp., Makita USA Inc., Milwaukee Electric Tool Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Snap-on Inc., and Stanley Black and Decker Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Power Tools Accessories Market in UK 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The growing demand for power tools for DIY projects, increase in demand from professional end-user industries and the growing popularity of cordless power tools will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the influx of Chinese brands might hamper the market growth.

Power Tools Accessories Market in UK 2021-2025: Scope

Our power tools accessories market in UK report covers the following areas:

Power Tools Accessories Market in UK 2021-2025: Revenue Generating Segment

The power tools accessories market share growth in UK by the professional segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Power Tools Accessories Market in UK 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Professional



Consumer

Type

Drill Bits



Screwdriver Bits



Router Bits



Others

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Power Tools Accessories Market in UK. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Power Tools Accessories Market in UK are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Power Tools Accessories Market in UK 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist power tools accessories market in UK growth during the next five years

Estimation of the power tools accessories market in UK size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the power tools accessories market in the UK

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the power tools accessories market in UK vendors

Power Tools Accessories Market In UK Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.82% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 29.76 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.27 Regional analysis UK Performing market contribution UK at 100% Key consumer countries UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Caterpillar Inc., Festool GmbH, Hilti Corp., Koki Holdings Co. Ltd., KYOCERA Corp., Makita USA Inc., Milwaukee Electric Tool Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Snap-on Inc., and Stanley Black and Decker Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

