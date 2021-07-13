Power Tools Market in US 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth in Electrical Components & Equipment Industry | Technavio

The power tools market in us will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Power Tools Market in US Participants:

Apex Tool Group LLC

The company offers power tool models such as Weller, Cleco, and Apex.

Emerson Electric Co.

The company offers power tools products such as Miter Saws, Table Saws, and Drill Presses, Rotary tool and Steel cut off saw.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

The company offers power tools products such as Drills, Saws, and Air Compressors.

Power Tools Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation

Power tools market in the US is segmented as below:

Technology

Electric



Pneumatic



Others

End-user

Professional



Consumer

The power tools market in us is driven by the growing demand for power tools for DIY projects in the US. In addition, a rise in construction and infrastructure development activities is expected to trigger the power tools market in the US toward witnessing a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

