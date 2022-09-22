Power Tools Market Size in Europe to Grow by USD 1.59 Billion, Apex Tool Group LLC and C. & E. Fein GmbH Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The power tools market in Europe has been segmented by technology (electric, pneumatic, and engine-driven), application (commercial, residential, and industrial), and geography (Germany, France, UK, Belgium, and Rest of Europe). The market size is expected to grow by USD 1.59 billion from 2021 to 2025, according to the latest report from Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.06% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Power Tools Market in Europe

The power tools market in Europe report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market growth. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The power tools market in Europe covers the following areas:

Power Tools Market In Europe Sizing

Power Tools Market In Europe Forecast

Power Tools Market In Europe Analysis

Revenue-generating Technology Segment

The electric segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Electric power tools can be further categorized into corded and cordless tools. Corded tools are preferred for cutting and nailing applications that require powerful motors. Corded tools are extensively used in applications where freedom of movement is not required.

Vendor Analysis

The power tools market in Europe is fragmented. Vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Apex Tool Group LLC, C. & E. Fein GmbH, Emerson Electric Co., Hilti Corp., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Koki Holdings Co. Ltd., Makita Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Apex Tool Group LLC - The company offers power tools under Weller, APEX, and Cleco brand names. Some of the products under these brands include NeoTek Corded Electric Nutrunners, CellCore - Cordless Electric, LiveWire 2 - 17 Series - Cordless Electric screwdriver, and 12LF Series - Die Grinder amongst others.

Power Tools Market in Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.06% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.25 Regional analysis Germany, France, UK, Belgium, and Rest of Europe Performing market contribution Rest of Europe at 65% Key consumer countries Germany, France, UK, Belgium, and The Netherlands Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Apex Tool Group LLC, C. & E. Fein GmbH, Emerson Electric Co., Hilti Corp., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Koki Holdings Co. Ltd., Makita Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., and Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

