Power Tools Market Size to Grow by USD 10.33 billion, Rise In Global Construction and Infrastructure Development Activities to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

Key Market Drivers

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Power Tools Market 2022-2026

The increase in global construction and infrastructure development activities is driving the growth of the market. The construction industry is a major user of power tools. They are used to carry out operations such as drilling, cutting, and grinding. The growth in construction activities will have a positive impact on the growth of the global power tools market. The rising demand for public infrastructure in emerging markets such as Russia, Brazil, China, India, and South Africa is also driving the market growth.

Market Segmentation

By technology, the electric segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The popularity of electric power tools has increased owing to their advantages in terms of form, size, and convenience. Moreover, the demand for cordless, battery-driven power tools is driving the growth of the electric power tools market during the forecast period. In addition, electric power tools are considered environment-friendly and energy-efficient.

By geography, APAC will dominate the market with 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as slow growth in the automotive industry, an increase in the rise in residential construction activities, and high demand from the aerospace industry. Moreover, this region will grow at a faster rate than other regions. Japan and China are the key countries for the power tools market in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG, Atlas Copco AB, Apex Tool Group LLC, C. and E. Fein GmbH, CHERVON China Trading Co. Ltd., Evolution Power Tools Ltd, Emerson Electric Co., Illinois Tool Works Inc. Group Silverline Ltd, Hilti Corp., JPW Industries Inc., Koki Holdings Co. Ltd., Makita USA Inc., Nemo Power Tools Ltd., Panasonic Corp, Positec Tool Corp, Robert Bosch GmbH, Snap On Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., among others, are the main players operating in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG - The company offers power tools that include cordless chainsaws used for cutting firewood, grounds maintenance, horticulture, and indoor sawing work.

The company offers power tools that include cordless chainsaws used for cutting firewood, grounds maintenance, horticulture, and indoor sawing work. Apex Tool Group LLC - The company offers power tools that improve operator safety while minimizing marring, scratching, and damage.

The company offers power tools that improve operator safety while minimizing marring, scratching, and damage. Atlas Copco AB - The company offers power tools such as pistol cordless screwdriver and cordless nutrunner.

The company offers power tools such as pistol cordless screwdriver and cordless nutrunner. Emerson Electric Co. - The company offers power tools that include pneumatics, bench and stationary, corded power tools, cordless power tools, and tile saws.

The company offers power tools that include pneumatics, bench and stationary, corded power tools, cordless power tools, and tile saws. Illinois Tool Works Inc. - The company offers power tools that improve contractor productivity and building quality in residential and commercial construction.

Power Tools Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.59% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 10.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.21 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG, Apex Tool Group LLC, Atlas Copco AB, C. and E. Fein GmbH, CHERVON China Trading Co. Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Evolution Power Tools Ltd, Group Silverline Ltd, Hilti Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., JPW Industries Inc., Koki Holdings Co. Ltd., Makita USA Inc., Nemo Power Tools Ltd., Panasonic Corp, Positec Tool Corp, Robert Bosch GmbH, Snap On Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., and Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Technology

5.3 Electric - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Pneumatic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG

10.4 Apex Tool Group LLC

10.5 Atlas Copco AB

10.6 Emerson Electric Co.

10.7 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

10.8 Panasonic Corp

10.9 Robert Bosch GmbH

10.10 Snap On Inc.

10.11 Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

10.12 Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

