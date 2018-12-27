NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors, Update 2018 - Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis to 2022



Summary

Global Power Transmission Conductors market registered a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% between 2012 and 2017. Developing economies such as China and India registered a combined market value of $2.7bn in 2017. The global power sector is undergoing a profound industrial and technical transition. There is a shift toward renewable and gas power generation, which is supported by the increasing integration of smart technologies into the power grid. Rapid industrialization and urbanization have contributed to increasing consumption of power, due to increasing manufacturing outputs and domestic population.



China and India are two prime emerging economies, whose power sector trends are influencing the global power market, due to the scale of initiatives undertaken. In the forecast period, China and India are projected to hold an aggregate value of $13.7bn between 2018 and 2022. The need for large-scale transmission infrastructure to move power from remote regions, growing domestic electricity demand, large-scale renewable energy deployment, strong gross domestic product (GDP) growth projections, and rural electrification initiatives are some of the primary drivers for the market.



Other factors include the need for reduction in power losses and thefts, improved grid flexibility and reliability, grid modernization, technology innovation, and government policies.The mature markets of the US, the UK, Germany, Japan, and Canada are driven by the need to transform the grid to adapt to evolving generation mix, improve grid resilience, establish cross-border interconnections between countries or regions, alleviate grid constraints and market competitiveness.



The global transmission conductor market is projected to hold an aggregate market value of $29.5bn, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period.



"Power Transmission and Distribution Conductors, Update 2018 - Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis to 2022", report offers comprehensive information and understanding of the global power conductors market. The report offers in-depth analysis of the market at global and key countries (Canada, the US, Brazil, the UK, Germany, South Africa, Russia, China, India, and Japan) level.



The report analyzes the market value by voltages (if applicable) of transmission and distribution segments for the historical (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2022) period.The report covers the drivers and restraints influencing the market, key upcoming projects, and the competitive landscape for respective countries and global market in 2017.



Profiles of major conductor manufacturers are also presented in this report.



Scope

The report analyses power transmission and distribution conductors market.



Its scope includes -

- Growth analysis of the conductors market with a focus on market value, which is segmented by voltages at global and for key countries such as Canada, the US, Brazil, the UK, Germany, South Africa, Russia, China, India, and Japan.

- The report offers country level market size analysis with respect to market value for the historical (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2022) periods.

- It provides competitive landscape and key upcoming projects at global and country level for the year 2017. In additions, the profiles of major conductor manufacturers are also presented.

- Key market drivers and restraints, and analysis of their impact on the market are also discussed.



Reasons to buy

The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.



It will allow you to -

- Facilitate decision-making by analyzing historical and forecast data on the power transmission and distribution conductors market

- Develop strategies based on market developments in the market

- Identify key partners and business-development avenues, based on an understanding of the movements of the major competitors within the market

- Respond to your competitors' business structure, strategies and prospects.



