Power Up: 18G Is Coming

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5G was so 2020, make way for 18G in 2021. Later this month, welcome more power, more strength and overall better performance. At the forefront of innovation stands what will be known as 18G. Just as others are still rolling out 5G, the creators of 18G are ahead of the curve, enabling people to take themselves to new levels they never thought possible until now. On February 16, bypass 5G and welcome a world with the power of 18G.

18G Creators

The creators of 18G are here to challenge the notion that 5G is cutting edge. Prepare to be blown away by 18G. This next generation of modernization is almost ready to be unveiled. Prepare yourself to make strides you never thought possible.

18G In Action

The future reimagined - 18G researchers have kept a close eye on 5G and are thrilled to offer users faster performance, expansive availability, user-friendly experiences and more to satisfy consumers' appetite for more power. From on-the-go or even at home, 18G users can expect reliable power that makes 5G a thing of the past.

Ready to welcome a new wave of capabilities? Keep an eye out for the reveal of 18G and the masters behind it all and don't forget to sign up to be the first to try 18G for yourself by visiting get18g.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Laura Saldarriaga - Konnect Agency

646-661-1594

[email protected]

SOURCE 18G Creators

