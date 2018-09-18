PowerA Reveals First Officially Licensed Wireless Controllers for Nintendo Switch

Designed for comfort during extended gaming sessions, the value packed Enhanced Wireless Controllers feature a familiar ergonomic design and mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons. These new controllers also come equipped with motion controls, standard button layout, a metallic D-pad, and up to 30 hours of gameplay. Available now for pre-order at major retailers and PowerA.com/EnhancedWireless for $49.99. These controllers come in a variety of colors and styles, including red, black, and white. The latest silhouette series features iconic characters like Mario and Link, and an exclusive retro Mario style will be available at select retailers.

"For today's gamer, it's all about options," said PowerA president, Eric Bensussen. "We wanted to give our Nintendo Switch customers the freedom to play their way with innovative, stylish and high-quality controllers that don't break the bank. Whether you're a traditional-style gamer who enjoys the benefits of wired controllers, or one who prefers the freedom of a wireless experience, we have a controller that fits the bill. Our customers have spoken, and we've been listening."

In addition, PowerA's GameCube-style controllers are coming to consumers just in time for the holidays in both wired and wireless versions. A quickly recognizable form-factor helping gamers smash the competition. Features include motion controls (wireless version only) and an immediately comfortable button layout. The controllers offer an old-school vibe with all the modern bells and whistles. Both versions will be available for pre-order on October 8 in various authentic color options at major retailers and PowerA.com/GameCube for $49.99 in wireless and $24.99 in wired.

Enhanced Wireless Controllers for Nintendo Switch Key Features:

Bluetooth Wireless freedom

Two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons on back of the controller

Motion controls

Ergonomic design with standard button layout

LEDs for power, button mapping, player number and low battery warning

Includes two AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay

Officially licensed product with 2-year limited warranty

GameCube-style Wireless Controllers for Nintendo Switch Key Features:

Bluetooth Wireless freedom

Classic GameCube-style design plus larger D-pad and added left shoulder button

Motion controls and system buttons added for compatibility with all Nintendo Switch games

LEDs for power, player number and low battery warning

Includes two AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay

Officially licensed product with 2-year limited warranty

GameCube-style Wired Controllers for Nintendo Switch Key Features:

Classic GameCube-style design plus larger D-pad and added left shoulder button

System buttons added for compatibility with all Nintendo Switch games

Detachable 10ft ( 3m ) USB Cable with Velcro strap

) USB Cable with Velcro strap No batteries required

Officially licensed product with 2-year limited warranty

The full lineup of PowerA controllers for Nintendo Switch will be available at major retailers across the US, Canada, and Europe. They will also be available on PowerA.com, with additional styles coming soon. For more details visit PowerA.com.

