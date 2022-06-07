Powerbilt golf announces the launch of their new HEAD BY POWERBILT collaboration

14-piece complete sets have everything needed for the new or aspiring golfer. Set includes a titanium cup face driver, stainless cup face fairway and hybrid, 5 stainless game improvement irons, sand wedge and classic, face balanced putter. The sets will be selling for $749.99

Premium titanium drivers equipped with Lamkin grips, HZRDUS RDX Smoke and Evenflow Riptide CB shafts, feature a high MOI shape for exceptional forgiveness and forged cup face for maximum ball speed. $249.99

Iron sets, metal woods and wedges also available at headbypowerbilt.com

"PowerBilt is honored to be partnering with HEAD on this project." said Paul Boe, President of Powerbilt Golf. "We are committed to building the brand's legacy by offering a modern line of equipment that captures the performance driven mentality of HEAD. With our commitment to making the game accessible and enjoyable for all, PowerBilt is proud to offer this line built for the aspirational golfer who desires affordable, performance equipment sure to take their game to the next level."

"We are also excited to work with Powerbilt on this performance line and we especially are happy to find a partner with such a strong heritage in golf. If one can imagine that a tennis racquet and golf club share very similar design and manufacturing processes, our brand is closer to golf as many might think. Combining now the expertise from both companies, customers can look forward to taking their game to the next level!" – Giuseppe Faranna, Vice President Division Manager Licensing at HEAD Sport GmbH.

To shop the complete collection, visit headbypowerbilt.com.

For wholesale inquiries, contact Scott Chenoweth at [email protected].

About PowerBilt: PowerBilt (www.powerbilt.com) is a 100-year-old brand with a history of accomplishment on the PGA Tour. The PowerBilt brand of products has been an integral part the golf equipment category since 1916 building a strong following among both golf professionals and everyday golfers from around the world. PowerBilt equipment is available in major golf markets around the world, including The United States, Canada, South America, Europe, South Africa and Australia. The PowerBilt brand of products had been owned and operated by Hillerich & Bradsby and was acquired by Hilco Streambank in January, 2017.

About Hilco Streambank: Hilco Streambank (www.hilcostreambank.com), a division of Hilco Global, is a market leading advisory firm specializing in intellectual property valuation and disposition for firms of all sizes across all industries. Hilco Streambank is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), a worldwide financial services company and a leader in helping companies maximize the value of their assets.

About HEAD: HEAD UK is a world leading manufacturer and marketer of premium sports equipment and clothing. The company is organized in five departments: winter sports, racquet sports, diving, sportswear and licensing. Products are sold under the brands HEAD (alpine skis, ski bindings, ski boots, snowboards and protective products, tennis, racquetball, table tennis and squash racquets, tennis balls and tennis shoes, sportswear and swim products), Penn (tennis balls and racquetball balls), Tyrolia (ski bindings) and Mares (dive equipment). The company's most important products have achieved leading market positions based on sales and reputation and have also achieved a high degree of visibility thanks to their use by many of today's top athletes.

SOURCE PowerBilt