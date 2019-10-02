PowerBilt Hires Paul Boe As President Of The 100-Year-Old Historic Golf Brand

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerBilt Holdings announced today that Paul Boe has joined the company as its President. In this capacity, Mr. Boe will manage all strategic growth initiatives for the PowerBilt brand and its licensees. He will be responsible for the company's brand development strategy and positioning, online sales, product development, new licensee acquisition and ongoing licensee management.

Mr. Boe is a veteran in the golf industry, with 17 years of experience at well-regarded golf and athletic related companies. Most recently, he was at Callaway Golf where he was responsible for product and brand management for their OGIO product line. Prior to that, he was the Director of Golf Product Development, Sourcing and Licensing at The Sports Authority where he managed their proprietary golf brands - Tommy Armour, Ram, Teardrop and Zebra.

In 2016, Hilco Streambank (www.hilcostreambank.com) acquired the PowerBilt brand assets from Hillerich & Bradsby. Since acquiring the brand, Hilco Streambank has actively expanded the breadth and reach of the PowerBilt brand by extending it into new territories and product categories. Since the acquisition, PowerBilt successfully launched the direct to consumer ecommerce website Powerbilt.com. The website serves as the platform for creating a cohesive brand message for PowerBilt around the world.

Gabe Fried, CEO of Hilco Streambank, parent of PowerBilt Holdings states, "With Paul's entrepreneurial spirit, combined with his technical background and extensive industry experience, he is a natural choice to lead PowerBilt Holdings as we continue to focus on building and supporting our best-in-class licensees with our golf brand and newer offerings."

About PowerBilt: PowerBilt (www.powerbilt.com) is a 100-year-old brand with a history of accomplishment on the PGA Tour. The PowerBilt brand of products has been an integral part the golf equipment category for over a century building a strong following among both golf professionals and everyday golfers from around the world. PowerBilt equipment is available in major golf markets around the world, including The United States, Canada, South America, Europe, South Africa and Australia. The PowerBilt brand of products had been owned and operated by Hillerich & Bradsby which manufactured and marketed a complete line of performance golf equipment and accessories for men, women and children since 1916.

About Hilco Streambank: Hilco Streambank (www.hilcostreambank.com), a division of Hilco Global, is a market leading advisory firm specializing in intellectual property valuation and disposition for firms of all sizes across all industries. Hilco Streambank is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), a worldwide financial services company and a leader in helping companies maximize the value of their assets.

Media Contact:

Gary Epstein

Executive Vice President – CMO

Hilco Global

gepstein@hilcoglobal.com

847 418-2712

Corporate Contact:

Paul Boe

President

PowerBilt Holdings

pboe@powerbilt.com

www.powerbilt.com

SOURCE PowerBilt

